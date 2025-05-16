‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Shocked as Bride-To-Be Wins Car After Big Mistake

A The Price Is Right contestant was only one number away from playing a perfect game. However, she fixed her mistake and wound up winning a car anyway, leaving some fans “shocked.”

Bride-to-be Heidi won the second item up for bid, which was a 256GB 14.6-inch tablet with 12GB memory, a stylus pen, and a cover, on Wednesday, May 14. She bid $1,100 on the item, which was $1,300.

When Heidi got to the stage, fans could see her black shirt, which read “Getting Married Tomorrow. Pick One of Us.” She wore the matching shirt with her fiancee, Brett, who sat in the audience.

She played One Away for a 2025 Toyota Corolla LE. The way the game works is five numbers are on a board. The game show contestant has to pick if they think the number should go up one or down one to make the correct price of the car. If they get all five numbers correct, they win the car.

From 34675, Heidi made the new numbers 25764. After the first price is picked, The Price Is Right contestant has to ask the sound effects lady if they have the numbers right. They start out by asking if they have one right, then two, then three, and so on.

Heidi asked the sound effects lady about her numbers, and she had four correct. When she got to the last one, there was no sound, which meant that she didn’t have it correct.

She decided to change the five to a three. Host Drew Carey then asked to see if the two was correct. It was. Then, he said if there was a three as the next number, Heidi was right and she won the car. The price was revealed to be $23,764, so she won. Heidi jumped up and down and hugged Carey before running over to her car.

Heidi was on her way to win even more because she spun an 80 on the Showcase Showdown wheel and advanced to the Showcase. She bid $32,000 on her Showcase, which included a Canon camera with two digital picture frames, a home theater with power reclining chairs and a loveseat, 85 inch 4k TV, and surround sound speakers, and a 2024 Hyundai Venue SEL.

The actual price was $33,301, which meant that she was $1,301 under. Although that might seem like a sure thing, her opponent was only $768 under, so they won the Showcase instead.

“I watched this today and I was shocked. This was a great wedding present for her,” an Instagram user said.

“Great wedding gift,” said another.

“I knew it was the 3. So happy for her,” added a third.