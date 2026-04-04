Is ‘SNL’ New Tonight (April 4, 2026)? Host, Musical Guest, & More

Michelle Stein
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Sarah Sherman as the drunk raccoon and Colin Jost in the December 6, 2025, episode of 'Saturday Night Live'
NBC

What To Know

  • Saturday Night Live is airing a new episode tonight, April 4, 2026.
  • Jack Black is hosting SNL for the fifth time, with Jack White as the musical guest for his seventh appearance on the show.
  • The following week’s episode on April 11 will feature Colman Domingo as host and Anitta as the musical guest.

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, April 4, 2026? Let’s take a closer look at what fans can expect, including the host and musical guest, ahead of the sketch comedy series’ time slot.

Season 51 of SNL premiered in October 2025, and the NBC series has already provided many unforgettable moments. On October 4, it kicked off with Bad Bunny as host and Doja Cat as the musical guest. Sabrina Carpenter pulled double duty as the host and performer — and so did Harry Styles on March 14. Fans loved it when the cast of Stranger Things crashed Finn Wolfhard‘s monologue. And Heated Rivalry fans about lost it when Hudson Williams made a surprise cameo in a sketch during the episode Connor Storrie hosted.

And of course, there wasn’t a dry eye among viewers when Bowen Yang bid an emotional goodbye during his last sketch before leaving SNL.

Is there a new episode of SNL tonight?

Yes, SNL is new tonight on April 4, 2026!

Who is the host for SNL on April 4?

The host for SNL on Saturday, April 4 episode is Jack Black. It marks his fifth time taking on hosting duties for the show.

Who is the musical guest for SNL on April 4?

The musical guest for SNL‘s April 4 episode is Jack White, the former frontman of The White Stripes. It will be his seventh time performing for the NBC series, including when he was a member of The White Stripes.

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In a promo for SNL‘s April 4 episode posted on Instagram, Black declared, “I’m Jack Black, and I’ll be hosting SNL this week with Jack White!” White added, “It’s the Easter show, baby,” to which Black pointed out, “And the Passover show, homie. The two most metal holidays of all time. Lamb’s blood!”

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“Rising from the dead!” White exclaimed.

“Exodus!” Black answered.

“Easter Bunny!” SNL cast member Marcello Hernández added.

“Nope, no,” Black shook his head in disapproval.

White agreed, “You ruined it.”

Who is hosting and performing for SNL next week?

On the Saturday, April 11 episode of SNL, Colman Domingo will host, with Anitta serving as the musical guest.

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What time does SNL start?

On Saturday, April 4, SNL starts at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 PT on NBC and Peacock.

Saturday Night Live key art
Michael Che

Michael Che

Mikey Day

Mikey Day

Chloe Fineman

Chloe Fineman

Colin Jost

Colin Jost

Kenan Thompson

Kenan Thompson

Andrew Dismukes

Andrew Dismukes

James Austin Johnson

James Austin Johnson

Sarah Sherman

Sarah Sherman

Marcello Hernandez

Marcello Hernandez

Ashley Padilla

Ashley Padilla

Jane Wickline

Jane Wickline

Jeremy Culhane

Jeremy Culhane

Ben Marshall

Ben Marshall

Kam Patterson

Veronika Slowikowska

Veronika Slowikowska

Tommy Brennan

Full Cast & Crew

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TV14

Comedy

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