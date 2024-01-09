Adan Canto, ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Actor, Dies at 42

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Adan Canto attends the 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage)
Adan Canto, the Mexican-American actor who transitioned from a successful music career in Mexico to become a prominent Hollywood leading man, passed away on January 8 after a private struggle with appendiceal cancer at the age of 42.

Canto, known for his recent role as the male lead in Fox’s drama series The Cleaning Lady during its first two seasons, could not participate in filming for the upcoming Season 3 due to health reasons. Despite this setback, he had intended to rejoin the cast later in the season after the conclusion of the strikes.

Born in 1981 in Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico, and raised in Texas, Canto began his Hollywood journey at the age of 16 to pursue a career as a singer and guitarist in Mexico City. Transitioning to acting, he initially appeared in local commercials and TV shows before catching the attention of talent scouts, leading to a significant role in Kevin Williamson‘s 2013 Fox drama series, The Following.

Demonstrating his acting versatility, Canto further showcased his talents in various series, including a three-season portrayal of Vice President-elect Aaron Shore in Designated Survivor alongside Kiefer Sutherland, as well as roles in Mixology, Blood & Oil, Narcos, and an arc on Second Chance.

Over the past two years, Canto played the role of gangster Arman Morales opposite Élodie Yung on The Cleaning Lady. In the realm of feature films, he is notably recognized for his role as Sunspot in X-Men: Days of Future Past and has held significant roles in films such as 2 Hearts, Halle Berry‘s directorial debut, Bruised, and Agent Game, among others.

Beyond his acting career, Canto has also ventured into filmmaking, directing his first short film in 2014 and following up with a Western featuring Theo Rossi in 2020.

Canto is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, and their two young children, Roman Alder, 3½ years of age, and Eve Josephine, 1½.

