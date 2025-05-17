‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Bemoan 15-Game Losing Streak: ‘Wheel of Misfortune’

True to Wheel of Fortune’s $1,000 Toss-Up solution on Friday, May 16, contestant Wanda Ruff had “STIFF COMPETITION” on that day’s episode, with two of her bowling buddies joining her at the wheel. But the real competition turned out to be the game itself, as Wheel of Fortune notched its 15th straight Bonus Round loss, much to fans’ dismay.

It was Wanda who made it to Friday’s Bonus Round, the category of which was “Thing.” After Vanna White slotted in the free letters — R, S, T, L, N, and E — the puzzle board read “A _ _ T _ _ _ _ T _ _ _ _ _ _ _.”

And after Wanda’s letter selections — H, C, D, and A — the puzzle board looked like this: “A _ A T C H _ _ T H _ C _ _ _ _.”

Wanda gave it her all, but she didn’t guess the solution: “A PATCH OF THICK FOG.”

And thus, Wanda missed out on the Bonus Round prize, which ended up being a new Mercedes-Benz car. But she did go home with $21,398, which isn’t bad for a half hour of gameplay, as host Ryan Seacrest pointed out.

On YouTube, however, commenters can’t believe the Wheel contestants’ bad luck these last three weeks.

“15 losses. Tonight marked 15… losses… and it had to be a FREAKING CAR?!” one wrote.

“Oh, not this again — a triple-skunking-trombone losses for a three-week bonus round losing streak” another commenter wrote. “This needs to a stop. There’s no way to make it whole month of losses this month!”

A third fan commented, “Fifteen straight [losses] and no Mercedes car win tonight. You think being in thick fog is bad? Losing in the Bonus Round 15 straight times is really, really, really, really, really, really bad. Need I say more? I said it’s been frustrating lately, and am I shocked? Nope. I am not. Only four more weeks left this season. Something has to change before it gets better.”

Someone else, meanwhile, observed that Wheel of Fortune has become “Wheel of Misfortune, the show where contestants lose potential money (sometimes 15 [times] in a row)! If this continues next week, the month of May is definitely cursed.”

At least we had Wanda and her friends to rouse our spirits. One YouTube commenter called them, in all caps, the “best contestants ever,” adding, “They were so fun, [and] their laughs were contagious, lol. If WOF does fan favorites again, they should definitely be considered.”

