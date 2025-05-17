Mark Cuban Exits ‘Shark Tank’ With Praise from Fans and Fellow Sharks

After 15 years and more than 300 episodes, Mark Cuban is out of the Shark Tank. Cuban’s final episode as an investor on the ABC reality series aired on Friday, May 16.

A montage at the end of the episode showcased memorable moments from Cuban’s run while the billionaire businessman reflected on joining the show for its second season in 2011.

“I remember literally thinking, ‘This show is not gonna last. Just go on there, just tear it up, raise hell, cause trouble,’” he said. “I really didn’t expect there to be a third season, and then, boom, it just blew up.”

Cuban also said he thinks he brought “a little bit of an edge” to Shark Tank. “I tried to make it not so much about an academic investment show, but more a show that is about people trying to reach their goals, trying to have their dreams come true,” he explained. “I’ve been in their shoes. I’ve been broke, I’ve been sleeping on the floor. I can put myself in the shoes of pretty much anybody who’s standing on the carpet.”

And he thanked all the entrepreneurs who said yes to his business offers on the show. “Who knows how many millionaires we’ve created, and their employees, how many people we’ve inspired,” he said. “I’m proud of what we’ve done.”

And as Friday’s episode concluded, Cuban’s fellow sharks raised a glass to him. Robert Herjavec said it was a “real pleasure” to have Cuban on the show, Barbara Corcoran said his departure was like “having a big brother leave the house,” Lori Greiner called him “an all-around great, great person,” and Daymond John said Cuban “continues to change the world.”

Kevin O’Leary, meanwhile, cracked wise. “We don’t always agree, you know?” he told Cuban. “And sometimes, you’ve learned a lot from me.”

On X, Shark Tank viewers shared their praise for Cuban.

“What a run! Congrats on all the deals,” one wrote.

“It’s been wonderful to watch. Good luck with your next adventure!” said another.

And in a comment that elicited three crying-laughing emoji from Cuban, one fan wrote, “Gonna miss the face you made every time someone said ‘subscription box.’”

