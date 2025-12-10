What To Know In this sneak peek at Wednesday’s new episode, the Sharks get a demonstration of a viral game.

The holiday-themed segment will also feature three other entrepreneurs hoping to make a merry new investment deal.

Shark Tank is getting into the holiday spirit on Wednesday (December 10) night’s new episode, “Cash or Coal?”

The segment will feature the Sharks entertaining a variety of festive new creations — with a hysterical moment of product sampling on the part of Kevin O’Leary and Daniel Lubetzky, to boot!

In this exclusive sneak peek at the episode, featured above, McMiller gamemakers David McGranaghan and Julian Miller showcase their viral party game, It’s Bananas!, and invite the Sharks to get in on the fun by strapping up to play a round themselves. The result? Well, you’ll have to see it to believe it; half the fun is in watching them wiggle around to play anyway!

It’s Bananas! is, of course, a game that lends itself to stitch-inducing videos online — as this preview snippet more than proves — and it looks like the creators are going to show off some of their other offerings, too, like Fire in the Hole!, Fist Fight, and The Cat Mitt. (We’ll have to just wait and see whether any other Sharks decide to try them out when the episode airs tonight.)

McMiller is just one of several burgeoning brands that will appear on Wednesday’s episode. The segment will also feature Avital Ungar pitching an investment in Edible Architecture, a new charcuterie-themed gingerbread house line; Kate Stice Stewart showcasing her hand-sewn line of Bauble Stockings, which are meant to hold special clues to a gift as a family tradition; and Jessica Harris and Kenyon Ross overseeing a demonstration by their Christmas Carolers entertainment group.

The logline for the episode reads, “‘Tis the season for holiday cheer, but will the Sharks be in the giving spirit? Entrepreneurs present seasonal offerings in hopes of fa-la-la-landing an investment deal with the Sharks.”

Wednesday’s episode will be the last episode of Shark Tank to air in 2025. The show will then go on a brief winter hiatus and return with new episodes, starting Wednesday, January 7.

Shark Tank, Wednesdays, 9/8c, ABC