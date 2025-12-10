‘Shark Tank’ Stars Kevin O’Leary & Daniel Lubetzky Go ‘Bananas’ in Holiday Episode Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Amanda Bell
Comments

What To Know

  • In this sneak peek at Wednesday’s new episode, the Sharks get a demonstration of a viral game.
  • The holiday-themed segment will also feature three other entrepreneurs hoping to make a merry new investment deal.

Shark Tank is getting into the holiday spirit on Wednesday (December 10) night’s new episode, “Cash or Coal?”

The segment will feature the Sharks entertaining a variety of festive new creations — with a hysterical moment of product sampling on the part of Kevin O’Leary and Daniel Lubetzky, to boot!

In this exclusive sneak peek at the episode, featured above, McMiller gamemakers David McGranaghan and Julian Miller showcase their viral party game, It’s Bananas!, and invite the Sharks to get in on the fun by strapping up to play a round themselves. The result? Well, you’ll have to see it to believe it; half the fun is in watching them wiggle around to play anyway!

It’s Bananas! is, of course, a game that lends itself to stitch-inducing videos online — as this preview snippet more than proves — and it looks like the creators are going to show off some of their other offerings, too, like Fire in the Hole!Fist Fight, and The Cat Mitt. (We’ll have to just wait and see whether any other Sharks decide to try them out when the episode airs tonight.)

McMiller is just one of several burgeoning brands that will appear on Wednesday’s episode. The segment will also feature Avital Ungar pitching an investment in Edible Architecture, a new charcuterie-themed gingerbread house line; Kate Stice Stewart showcasing her hand-sewn line of Bauble Stockings, which are meant to hold special clues to a gift as a family tradition; and Jessica Harris and Kenyon Ross overseeing a demonstration by their Christmas Carolers entertainment group.

'Shark Tank' Season 17 Interview: Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Alexis Ohanian, and More (Exclusive)
Related

'Shark Tank' Season 17 Interview: Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Alexis Ohanian, and More (Exclusive)

The logline for the episode reads, “‘Tis the season for holiday cheer, but will the Sharks be in the giving spirit? Entrepreneurs present seasonal offerings in hopes of fa-la-la-landing an investment deal with the Sharks.”

Wednesday’s episode will be the last episode of Shark Tank to air in 2025. The show will then go on a brief winter hiatus and return with new episodes, starting Wednesday, January 7.

Shark Tank, Wednesdays, 9/8c, ABC

Shark Tank key art
Daymond John

Daymond John

Barbara Corcoran

Barbara Corcoran

Robert Herjavec

Robert Herjavec

Kevin O'Leary

Kevin O'Leary

Lori Greiner

Lori Greiner

Daniel Lubetzky

Daniel Lubetzky

Full Cast & Crew

ABC

Reality Series

2009–

TVPG

Reality

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Shark Tank ›

Shark Tank




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance, and Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 8
1
Brian Dietzen Talks ‘NCIS’ Love Triangle With Palmer, Knight & Torres
Annika Noelle, Scott Clifton - 'The Bold and the Beautiful'
2
Inside Hope & Liam’s ‘B&B’ Wedding — Will It Last This Time?
(left) Kardea Brown on red carpet, (right) Valerie Bertinelli on her Food Network show
3
Food Network’s Kardea Brown Reacts to Backlash After Replacing Valerie Bertinelli
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 09: Gene Simmons, a founding member of the rock band KISS, testifies to a Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Capitol Hill on December 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. Simmons appeared at the Intellectual Property Subcommittee hearing on
4
Rocker Gene Simmons Hits on News Anchor During Cringey TV Interview
Skye P. Marshall and Kathy Bates in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 8
5
Will ‘Matlock’ Be Renewed? Season 2 Ratings Check