‘Jeopardy!’ Boss Reveals Plans for Live Episode of Show

What would a live Jeopardy! episode look like? That’s exactly what executive producer Michael Davies wants to test out.

Davies attended the TV Upfronts in New York City this week and he got into a discussion about wanting to make Jeopardy! truly live one day. In the J-Buzz newsletter, he shared how the game show has been pivoting to live events such as the Inside Jeopardy! Live on Tour shows with co-executive producer Sarah Whitcomb-Foss around the United States.

They want to expand the tour in 2026 and hope to bring more live aspects to Jeopardy!. “One day, we hope (or perhaps rather, I hope) to make a truly live version of Jeopardy! itself, rather than the live-to-tape, prerecorded shows that we produce today,” he wrote.

“And at that point, the evolution of Jeopardy! into a truly modern piece of entertainment will be complete.”

“But I am also reminded this week and reinforced with the conviction and commitment that Jeopardy! will always remain its classic self,” Davies went on. “It will always feature the Jeopardy! Round, Double Jeopardy!, and Final Jeopardy! (plus Triple Jeopardy! on Celebrity Jeopardy!), separated by commercial breaks featuring some of the biggest advertisers and brand names on television.”

Reddit users chimed in on whether or not they would watch the game show if it was live. “I for one really hope this happens! I would love to see a live version of the show and would tune in whenever it aired, the original poster said.

“That would be kind of fun, actually. I get the judging issue, but 45-minute holds are rare,” said another.

However, some fans don’t think a live version would be good. “I’m also failing to see what it adds to the experience for viewers. Are we supposed to appreciate and relish in the occasional mistake or delay?” one fan asked.

“It feels like we often hear about times when the taping had to be paused while the judges looked into a response. That is definitely something that would completely derail a live broadcast and it wouldn’t be fair to any contestants to skip it. I have a hard time seeing the upside of this idea,” commented a fan.

Do you think a live Jeopardy! episode would work? Let us know in the comments.