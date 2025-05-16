[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Found series finale “Missing While Dying.”]

One of the more shocking cancellations of the 2024-2025 season has to be Found, which left off on quite the cliffhanger in its Thursday, May 15, finale: Gabi (Shanola Hampton) told the world that she held Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) captive just as her kidnapper was seemingly dying in his cell. TV Insider spoke with both Karan Oberoi and Parker Queenan about that shocking ending before the news of the cancellation.

“It was someone that Dhan did not want,” though he does trust her, Karan Oberoi told us of Gabi’s ride-or-die/platonic soulmate. “I wish we kept that right at bay. He loves Gabi. He would take that place if he could, but I think it was something that Gabi needed to let out. She needs to put her cards on the table and not give Sir any more sort of power.”

Parker Queenan, who plays Jamie, agreed. “It’s crazy, but it’s inevitable. You kind of know it’s going to happen because it’s got to, if she’s really going to practice what she preaches and learning from Jamie and where he comes from in that episode, if she’s really going to be the leader that she wants to be to the people around her, it’s not what she says, It’s what she does,” he explained.

Prior to that final scene, Jamie said he realized secrets keep them trapped in the past and he wanted to finally be free. Then, during her press conference, Gabi said, “A smart and courageous young man reminded me yesterday that secrets and lies keep us chained to the past.” Queenan said that moment was “so cool.”

“It’s like, I did something,” he continued. “That’s the thing about the show is that the people part of M&A, their intention is to help people that are in need that are kidnapped, but also to help one another. It’s supporting each other while also performing a duty and a service to people. And that was part of Jamie performing a service to the people that helped him. It’s a nice thing to be able to do that. I think he probably felt pretty good about it.”

Beyond saving Jamie from Sir’s sister Lena (Danielle Savre) after she kidnapped him, the finale also continued to give us bits and pieces about Dhan’s past, this time bringing him back in touch with the man, Mike, who was responsible for him being captured and held for three years during a mission. M&A helped Mike find his missing wife.

“Dhan’s so reclusive, but we’re finding out why there’s a lot of trust issues,” noted Oberoi. “Dhan’s most important thing is missing people. He understands captivity, he understands his job, and job for him is number one. Bringing his past about, and that connection to that case, yeah, it’s tough. It plays on two different angles for him. He has this thing with his PTSD now coming up with this issue with this person he thought was eliminated from his life, and then he has a missing person. So which does he choose? And I think Dhan does the right thing.”

Near the end of the finale, once Mike’s wife was found, the two men did talk briefly. Mike asked Dhan to grab coffee, but the other man wasn’t ready just yet and only offered, “one day.” When exactly what “one day” would have been was a question for Season 3.

It “might be a few months, but I think it’s Dhan wanting answers,” Oberoi said. “Dhan needs answers and certain people have them. So I think him revisiting his past is very important and he’s going to be looking for a lot of answers.”

The star was interested in diving deep into his character in a third season. “He’s slowly unraveling. There’s things that are slowly happening to him that are really shaking him to his core. So I really want to really explore his backstory. I want to see what happened, where he was captive and what happened over there to make him who he is today,” shared Oberoi. “I really think Dhan was two different people in a matter of the three years he was gone to who he is now. I’m really excited to explore that sort of comparison.”

In doing so, he would have had to rely on his team just like they have all leaned on him in the past, though it wouldn’t have been easy for him. “I think he struggles with that in any regard, but we saw him open up more to Zeke [Arlen Escarpeta],” Oberoi pointed out. “Zeke was another character for him that I think Dhan had a great relationship and they opened up a lot. So I think the more layers that get peeled, he’ll open up to more people. Every person can help him. Each person on the team is so unique in their skills and the emotional characteristics they portray, I think that’s going to all around help Dhan a lot.”

Queenan was also interested in exploring who Jamie is beyond being Margaret’s (Kelli Williams) kidnapped son who has now come home. “I hope he continues to do work at the agency. I think that that would be really cool and it would be interesting to see where he takes that and how he’s able to contribute back and what ways he finds out to do that,” he said. “Outside of [being kidnapped], who is he? How does he act? What kind of a person is he? If you just get to know him on a Tuesday, [who is he]? … I think a big part of the show is not defining people by a thing that happened to him. And Jamie had this season where he was defined by what happened to him. If that’s not there anymore, who is he?”

