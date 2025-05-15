Pat Sajak Locks Ryan Seacrest in Dressing Room in Hilarious Video

Pat Sajak returned for one more season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, but he couldn’t do it without a little chaos. After Ryan Seacrest was confirmed as host for Season 6, Sajak decided to lock him in his dressing room, so he couldn’t get out, and step on his toes for this season.

“I am delighted to have one more shot at hosting Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” Pat Sajak said at the beginning of the May 14 episode. “I’m very happy to be here and I want to thank Ryan Seacrest for allowing me to come back for this season.”

Sajak announced that he was returning to Celebrity Wheel of Fortune for one more season after retiring from the syndicated version of the game show after Season 41. Seacrest replaced him on Wheel of Fortune starting with Season 42 and will be the host for the future celebrity versions.

“You alright back there, Ryan?” he asked, turning towards the curtain.

The video then switched to Ryan Seacrest in his dressing room trying to turn the handle and knock on the door. “Sajak!” he said. “You said he’d be right back with the key,” Seacrest said into the camera.

When the screen flashed back to Sajak and Vanna White, White had a shocked expression on her face and gave a disappointing look to Sajak. “There’s plenty of ventilation. He’ll be fine. Don’t worry about a thing,” he said.

“Really?” Vanna White asked, shaking her head at Sajak.

“Yeah. Yeah,” Sajak ended, waving it off.

White will return as cohost with Seacrest next season, the first that Sajak won’t be involved in.

Sajak poked fun at himself during the Season 5 premiere, saying, “Now let me explain something. I was going to be one of the celebrities playing this season. Unfortunately, our casting folks found a lot of funnier people, so I’m back to hosting. It’s been a while but it’s like riding a bike except I don’t have to wear spandex.”

Season 5 featured celebrities include Joe Manganiello, Tiffany Haddish, Matt Walsh, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ben Schwartz, Adam Pally, Rainn Wilson, Ellie Kemper, and Oscar Nunez. Upcoming contestants include Josh Gad, Katharine McPhee, Andrew Rannells, Sam Richardson, Regina Hall, Randall Park, Ilana Glazer, Chelsea Peretti, Moshe Kasher, Dulce Sloan, Jessica Capshaw, and Pete Holmes.

Season 6 contestants have not yet been announced.