Pat Sajak’s Final ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Sets Premiere Date

It was just last month (specifically on June 7) that Pat Sajak‘s last episode as host of Wheel of Fortune aired, and fans gave him an emotional sendoff. (Ryan Seacrest will join as the new host of Wheel of Fortune, alongside Vanna White, in the fall.) But it’s not completely over yet for Sajak and Wheel of Fortune — at least, not in primetime.

ABC announced its fall 2024 premiere dates with Celebrity Wheel of Fortune in the lineup, and it’s been revealed that when the game show returns, it will be Sajak’s final spin hosting. That kicks off on Monday, October 7 at 8/7c. (Monday Night Football will be airing select weeks beginning September 9.) Press Your Luck, hosted by Elizabeth Banks, will air at 9/8c.

Sajak and White have hosted the primetime edition of the popular game show since it premiered in 2021. Celebrity contestants spin the world’s most famous Wheel on America’s Game and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice.

In Sajak’s Wheel of Fortune farewell on June 7, he said to viewers, “the time has come to say goodbye. I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go, and I want to start with all of you watching out there. It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade, and I’ve always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun, no social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing, I hope, just a game.”

He continued, “But gradually it became more than that, a place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors and entire generations. What an honor to have played even a small part in all that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives.”

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Season Premiere, Monday, October 7, 8/7c, ABC