‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’: Meet the Biggest Winners So Far

Wheel of Fortune fans are gearing up for host Pat Sajak’s final spins, with Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 5 premiering on Wednesday, April 30, at 8/7c on ABC.

Sajak retired from the syndicated Wheel last year, but he decided to man the podium for one more season of the celebrity spin-off, where he’ll emcee as Rainn Wilson, Ellie Kemper, Oscar Nuñez, Josh Gad, Justin Long, Rachael Harris, Sam Richardson, Randall Park, Matt Walsh, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Joe Manganiello, Katharine McPhee, Andrew Rannells, Pete Holmes, and Cameron Brink play for the chance to win $1 million for charity.

Already, big-name stars have won millions of dollars for good causes. With a hat tip to the post-game debriefs from superfan Andy Nguyen and the Buy a Vowel Boards users, here are the biggest Celebrity Wheel of Fortune winners so far.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, April 30, 8/7c, ABC