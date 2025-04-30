‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’: Meet the Biggest Winners So Far

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Nikki Glaser, Paula Abdul, Matt Rogers, and Amber Riley of 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'
ABC, Matt Rogers/Instagram, ABC

Wheel of Fortune fans are gearing up for host Pat Sajak’s final spins, with Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 5 premiering on Wednesday, April 30, at 8/7c on ABC.

Sajak retired from the syndicated Wheel last year, but he decided to man the podium for one more season of the celebrity spin-off, where he’ll emcee as Rainn Wilson, Ellie Kemper, Oscar Nuñez, Josh Gad, Justin Long, Rachael Harris, Sam Richardson, Randall Park, Matt Walsh, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Joe Manganiello, Katharine McPhee, Andrew Rannells, Pete Holmes, and Cameron Brink play for the chance to win $1 million for charity.

Already, big-name stars have won millions of dollars for good causes. With a hat tip to the post-game debriefs from superfan Andy Nguyen and the Buy a Vowel Boards users, here are the biggest Celebrity Wheel of Fortune winners so far.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, April 30, 8/7c, ABC

Nikki Glaser on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'
ABC

10. Nikki Glaser: $165,100

Before her acclaimed Golden Globes hosting performance, this comedian scored another win by “APPEARING ON THE STAGE” for CWOF and solving that puzzle en route to a $165,100 win for Ocean Conservancy.

Jennie Garth on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'
ABC

9. Jennie Garth: $168,600

“THAT’S THE WAY UH-HUH UH-HUH I LIKE IT,” this Beverly Hills, 90210 star said as she won $168,600 for the Central Illinois Food Bank.

Pat Sajak and Kyle Brandt on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'
ABC

8. Kyle Brandt: $169,500

This NFL Network host and Days of Our Lives alum deserves a big “HIGH FIVE” for winning $169,500 for the Make-a-Wish.

Pat Sajak and Joel Madden on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'
ABC

7. Joel Madden: $198,250

“SEE WHAT I DID THERE?” said this Good Charlotte musician on his way to earning $198,250 for MIB Agents.

Jason Alexander on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'
ABC

6. Jason Alexander: $198,650

This Seinfeld alum didn’t seem to succumb to “INFORMATION OVERLOAD” as he scored $198,650 for Americares.

Tony Hawk on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'
ABC

5. Tony Hawk: $173,800

This skateboarding star was “THE MOST INTERESTING MAN IN THE WORLD” in the series premiere, winning $173,800 for Feeding San Diego.

Amber Riley on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'
ABC

4. Amber Riley: $243,600

“IT WAS ALL JUST A DREAM”? Nope, this Glee alum actually won $243,600 for A Place Called Home.

Paula Abdul and Matt Rogers of 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'
Matt Rogers/Instagram

3. Matt Rogers: $260,650

Good thing this comedian, seen here with competitor Paula Abdul, was “WAITING UNDER THE MISTLETOE” in a holiday-themed episode: He won $260,650 for Story Pirates Changemakers.

Pat Sajak and Brendan Hunt on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'
ABC

2. Brendan Hunt: $328,200

Oh, no, he didn’t get “OH NO YOU DIDN’T!” — but this Ted Lasso star still landed $328,200 for Steps of Faith.

Melissa Joan Hart on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'
ABC

1. Melissa Joan Hart: $1,039,800

All hail this Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum, who broke a “MAJOR LOSING STREAK” early in her episode and ended up winning $1,039,800 for Youth Villages.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune

Amber Riley

Brendan Hunt

Jason Alexander

Jennie Garth

Joel Madden

Kyle Brandt

Matt Rogers

Melissa Joan Hart

Nikki Glaser

Tony Hawk




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Elisabeth Moss as June and Max Minghella as Nick in 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 Episode 6, 'Surprise'
1
Max Minghella Explains Nick Bombshell Cliffhanger in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
2
Patrick Keleher Reveals ‘The Rookie’ Deleted Scene From Seth’s Return
Whoopi Goldberg on The View
3
‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Says Why Trump’s First 100 Days Feels Like ‘100 Years’
Sam Elliott on Landman
4
Sam Elliott Joins ‘Landman’ Season 2: Plus, More Show Updates
Ramón Rodríguez with horse in Will Trent - 'Push, Jump, Fall'
5
‘Will Trent’ Channels ‘The Neverending Story’s Artax Moment