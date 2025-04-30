Pat Sajak Pokes Fun at Himself as ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Returns

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune had a star-studded lineup for its Season 5 premiere, but most fans just wanted to see longtime host Pat Sajak. He was back to cohost the game show with Vanna White for one final season after he retired last summer from the syndicated version of the show, where he was replaced by Ryan Seacrest. And it sure looks like Sajak is going out with a bang.

When Pat Sajak stepped out on stage arm in arm with Vanna White he smiled and proclaimed, “We’re back!” When they got to the center stage, he joked, “Now let me explain something. I was going to be one of the celebrities playing this season. Unfortunately, our casting folks found a lot of funnier people, so I’m back to hosting. It’s been a while but it’s like riding a bike except I don’t have to wear spandex.”

The “funnier people” in question who played on the Season 5 premiere were actor Joe Manganiello, comedian Tiffany Haddish, and actor Matt Walsh.

Manganiello solved the first toss-up, “Polar Opposites,” for $1,000. He also solved the second one, “Vampires and Werewolves,” adding more money to his total.

Sajak asked Manganiello if he was saying his name right since his last name is not spelled the way it’s said. “It’s Joe, right? J-O-E,” he asked. The actor laughed and then the host asked if he was ever asked to change his name. He said he did consider it, but said people were just going to have to learn to spell and pronounce it. “And here we are 20 years later, and no one can,” he said. The Deal or No Deal Island host played for the UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation of Pittsburgh.

Haddish said that she is doing shows in wineries across the country and Sajak said that he would bring his corkscrew and come with her. However, she revealed that they are actually old theaters that are just called wineries. She played for the She Ready Foundation, which supports foster youth.

Walsh revealed that he raises chickens and started during the Covid-19 pandemic. He swaps eggs with his friends. Haddish said that she has bees, so they can swap eggs for honey. “I will not give you a baby, but I will give you eggs,” Walsh said. Sajak shook his head and looked at Manganiello, who said he was “confused.” “Your mind is in the gutter, Joe,” Haddish said.

“I feel like I’ve replaced Jerry Springer,” Sajak joked. Walsh played for Open Books, which donates LGBTQ+ books to libraries.

Manganiello solved the first puzzle — “Chilling with my crew” — and he maintained the lead with $9,800.

In the second puzzle, Walsh landed on the One Million Dollar wedge, which would put an envelope with $1 million in the Bonus Round if he solved the puzzle. Manganiello then spun and landed on Bankrupt. However, Walsh didn’t solve the puzzle. Haddish solved “Ice Ice Baby on Board,” giving her $12,200 after $10,000 was added for charity to that round.

Manganiello solved two out of the three Triple Toss Ups. Walsh solved one. Manganiello solved the next puzzle, “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and picked up the $1 million wedge. By the first half of the show, he had $42,800. Haddish had $12,200. Walsh was in third with $5,000.

Manganiello moved on to the Bonus Round and picked “What are you doing?” His puzzle was one 13-letter long word. After Wheel of Fortune gave him “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” he picked “H,G,B, and I.” His puzzle then looked like “BR_INST_R_ING.” As the timer counted down, Manganiello smirked and said, “10, nine, eight, seven.” “Don’t do that!” Sajak scolded. When the timer got to three seconds, he solved “Brainstorming.” He added $75,000 to his total, ending with $117,800 for his charity.

During the second half of the show, the same celebrities came back to try and win more money for their charities. Manganiello solved the first two toss-ups again.

When Walsh guessed letters during the first puzzle, he said, “the letter E.” Sajak cracked a joke and said, “We know they’re all letters, yes.” Walsh laughed at the host’s sarcasm. When he came to the letter “O,” Walsh joked, “I’d like to buy a vowel, an O. It’s a letter.” He finally solved a puzzle, which was “Do you believe in Magic Mike?” adding $10,950 to his total. He also solved the next puzzle, which brought his total up to $26,550.

Manganiello solved all three Triple Toss-Ups, adding $15,000 to his total. For the final puzzle, Haddish spun $5,000, so the consonants were worth $6,000 since $1,000 was added to whatever was spun. Manganiello also solved the final puzzle, “Somebody call tech support!” He won $38,000 for the guess, giving him $56,000 for the second half. This gave him $173,800. Haddish won no money in the second round, so the game show gave her $30,000 for her charity. Walsh had $26,550 in the second half for a total of $31,550. Manganiello was going to the Bonus Round again.

“Don’t do what you did last time! You almost lost the puzzle,” Sajak warned. Manganiello picked “What are you doing?” again. For this round, the actor brought his dog, Bubbles, with him, who he brings to the children’s hospital in Pittsburgh to cheer up the patients.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune once again gave him “R,S,T,L,N, and E.” He picked “F,P,B, and I,” to round out the puzzle. His puzzle then looked like “FEELIN_ F_INT.” Manganiello waited about five seconds again before he guessed “Feeling Faint.” Manganiello added $25,000 to his total of $198,800.