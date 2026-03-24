What To Know Daredevil: Born Again introduced an all-new character to the MCU with Matthew Lillard’s Mr. Charles in Season 2’s premiere.

Here’s everything we know about the mysterious character that is making even Wilson Fisk sweat.

Daredevil: Born Again is back for Season 2 and welcoming a new face to the fold as Matthew Lillard steps into the shoes of Mr. Charles. But who is Mr. Charles? Fair warning that there are spoilers for the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premiere ahead!

As viewers tuned into Season 2’s premiere episode, they followed Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in his ongoing quest to take down Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) illegal activities, particularly around his free port at Red Hook. This involved sinking a cargo ship carrying ammo and other weaponry.

But what could Fisk want with so much firepower? It turns out that it doesn’t exactly belong to him, but is merely cargo tied to an associate that appears to make New York’s scary mayor sweat. Mr. Charles makes his grand entrance in New York by entering Fisk’s office post-sinking, essentially blocking any flak Fisk might face with his connections.

When asked where he is from, Mr. Charles cited Langley; in other words, he’s likely connected to the CIA, but his position is unclear. While Mr. Charles helped Fisk move forward with his own version of cleaning up the North Star shipwreck, he also made clear what he expects from the mayor amid the flub caused by Daredevil.

As Mr. Charles put it, getting “30 tons of military ordinance across a major metropolitan area” is really difficult, and he wants to make sure that it happens undetected so that the goods can land at Red Hook before any deeper investigation can unfold. This means Mr. Charles expects any cleanup crew Fisk uses will be eliminated.

During a conversation with Fisk and his wife Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer), Mr. Charles clarified that he wants the circle complete and closed, and that was something Fisk could agree with. Will they get along long enough to sort out the problem unfolding on the Hudson? If Daredevil, a.k.a. Matt Murdock, has any say, the closed circle will be more challenging to complete.

Stay tuned to find out and let us know what you thought of Mr. Charles’s introduction in the comments section below.

Daredevil: Born Again, Season 2, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Disney+ and Hulu