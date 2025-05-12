Joshua Jackson Divorce Deal With Jodie Turner-Smith: Full Details Revealed

Doctor Odyssey star Joshua Jackson and Anne Boleyn actress Jodie Turner-Smith have agreed to the terms of their divorce settlement, including joint custody of their five-year-old daughter.

According to In Touch, the divorce settlement was signed by Jackson and Turner-Smith on March 3, 2025. Per the outlet, the divorce document states neither party will receive spousal support, and both will retain all “earnings, accumulations and efforts prior to marriage, during marriage and post-separation.”

The former couple have also agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, Juno. The document states Jackson and Turner-Smith will use a mediator to plan a schedule for the joint custody and that Jackson will pay $2,787 in child support.

However, there is some dispute over the child’s schooling. In other court documents obtained by People, Jackson has reportedly pushed back on a court order for her to make a decision tied to where their daughter will go to school.

“As such, I have the clear authority to make the school selection in Juno’s best interest, and Josh is refusing to adhere to the terms of the Stipulation and Order and is depriving me of the right to select the school,” Turner-Smith wrote in the document.

The British actress says Jackson’s legal team “challenged my decision-making authority and objected to Juno’s enrollment” at a school she chose and expressed “concerns about drive time.” Turner-Smith is now requesting $75,000 in attorney fees to cover the school disagreement.

Jackson, who rose to fame playing Pacey Witter on Dawson’s Creek, began a relationship with Turner-Smith in 2018. The pair tied the knot in August 2019 and welcomed their daughter in April 2020. After four years of marriage, Turner-Smith filed for divorce in late 2023.

The actual date of the separation is a matter of dispute in the court documents. Turner-Smith lists the separation as September 13, 2023, while Jackson states they separated on September 30, 2023.

According to the settlement, both Turner-Smith and Jackson will keep “All cash and personal belongings, including, without limitation, clothing, jewelry, watches and other personal effects. Jackson will also keep two homes in Los Angeles, California.

Jackson, whose credits also include The Affair, Fringe, and Dr. Death, will keep several bank, investment and retirement accounts, his businesses, all vehicles in his name and all insurance proceeds he was paid after losing his home in the recent LA wildfires.

Per the document, he made a one-time payment of $133,333 to Turner-Smith in March and will make another payment in the same amount this month.