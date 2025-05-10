The Judds Tell Their Story, Walton Goggins’ ‘SNL’ Debut, Mob Families at War, ‘Tracker’ and ‘Watson’ Finales

Wynonna and Ashley Judd open up about their famous family’s highs and lows in a four-part documentary airing over two nights. After another banner year, Walton Goggins makes his long-awaited Saturday Night Live debut as host. The war escalates between rival families in the Paramount+ thriller MobLand. CBS procedurals Tracker and Watson air their season finales.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images For YouthAIDS

The Judd Family: Truth Be Told

Special 8/7c

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Love really can build a bridge. Three years after matriarch Naomi Judd took her own life, Wynonna and Ashley Judd reveal the complicated and deeply emotional dynamics between mother and daughters in exclusive interviews that provide the framework for a four-part documentary airing over two nights. The special also features interviews with Naomi’s widower, Larry Strickland, and close friend and neighbor Reba McEntire, plus archival gems including a long-hidden tape of unreleased songs by Naomi and Wynonna before their rise to fame.

Rosalind O'Connor / NBC

Saturday Night Live

11:30/10:30c

SATURDAY: What can’t Walton Goggins do? In the last year alone, he freaked us out in Fallout, kept us guessing on The White Lotus, and had us howling as Baby Billy in the final season of The Righteous Gemstones. An authentic TV star since his breakout roles in The Shield and Justified (and I still miss his poignant CBS comedy The Unicorn), the versatile actor finally makes his debut as guest host of Saturday Night Live, with Arcade Fire returning for a sixth time as musical guest.

Luke Varley / Paramount+

MobLand

SUNDAY: “This is nuclear war,” growls Harrigan mob family patriarch Conrad (Pierce Brosnan) when he and the rest of his deadly tribe are forced to watch while his eldest son, the pathetic Brendan (Daniel Betts), and out-of-wedlock daughter Seraphina (Mandeep Dhillon) are held captive by sadistic minions of their arch-rival, Richie Stevenson (Geoff Bell). Will Harry the implacable fixer (Tom Hardy) be able to save the day this time and avoid more carnage? Even if he succeeds, he’s not going to be thrilled to learn that his resentful daughter Gina (Teddie Allen), hiding out with the Harrigans in the Cotswolds, is getting cozy with psychopathic scion Eddie (Anson Boon).

Colin Bentley / CBS

Tracker

Season Finale 8/7c

SUNDAY: The hit crime drama ends its second season with Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) heading home to Echo Ridge, where more dark family secrets await the lone-wolf tracker. His purpose for the trip is to investigate the disappearance of a diner owner, but the trail leads to a kidnapping from decades earlier. Followed by the Season 1 finale of Watson (9/8c), a potential game-changer in which the good doctor (Morris Chestnut) is faced with an impossible choice after twins Adam and Stephen Croft (Peter Mark Kendall) are infected with a virus concocted by the fiendish Moriarty (Randall Park).

Nicole Weingart / NBC

Suits LA

9/8c

SUNDAY: The underwhelming spinoff gets another welcome blast from Suits‘ past when the irascible Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman from the original series) gets in Stuart’s (Josh McDermitt) face during anger management. Can a joint mud bath bring down their blood pressure? Back in the office, Ted (Stephen Amell) clashes with Erica (Lex Scott Davis) over a potential high-profile client.

