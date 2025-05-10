The Judds Tell Their Story, Walton Goggins’ ‘SNL’ Debut, Mob Families at War, ‘Tracker’ and ‘Watson’ Finales
Wynonna and Ashley Judd open up about their famous family’s highs and lows in a four-part documentary airing over two nights. After another banner year, Walton Goggins makes his long-awaited Saturday Night Live debut as host. The war escalates between rival families in the Paramount+ thriller MobLand. CBS procedurals Tracker and Watson air their season finales.
The Judd Family: Truth Be Told
SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Love really can build a bridge. Three years after matriarch Naomi Judd took her own life, Wynonna and Ashley Judd reveal the complicated and deeply emotional dynamics between mother and daughters in exclusive interviews that provide the framework for a four-part documentary airing over two nights. The special also features interviews with Naomi’s widower, Larry Strickland, and close friend and neighbor Reba McEntire, plus archival gems including a long-hidden tape of unreleased songs by Naomi and Wynonna before their rise to fame.
Saturday Night Live
SATURDAY: What can’t Walton Goggins do? In the last year alone, he freaked us out in Fallout, kept us guessing on The White Lotus, and had us howling as Baby Billy in the final season of The Righteous Gemstones. An authentic TV star since his breakout roles in The Shield and Justified (and I still miss his poignant CBS comedy The Unicorn), the versatile actor finally makes his debut as guest host of Saturday Night Live, with Arcade Fire returning for a sixth time as musical guest.
MobLand
SUNDAY: “This is nuclear war,” growls Harrigan mob family patriarch Conrad (Pierce Brosnan) when he and the rest of his deadly tribe are forced to watch while his eldest son, the pathetic Brendan (Daniel Betts), and out-of-wedlock daughter Seraphina (Mandeep Dhillon) are held captive by sadistic minions of their arch-rival, Richie Stevenson (Geoff Bell). Will Harry the implacable fixer (Tom Hardy) be able to save the day this time and avoid more carnage? Even if he succeeds, he’s not going to be thrilled to learn that his resentful daughter Gina (Teddie Allen), hiding out with the Harrigans in the Cotswolds, is getting cozy with psychopathic scion Eddie (Anson Boon).
Tracker
SUNDAY: The hit crime drama ends its second season with Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) heading home to Echo Ridge, where more dark family secrets await the lone-wolf tracker. His purpose for the trip is to investigate the disappearance of a diner owner, but the trail leads to a kidnapping from decades earlier. Followed by the Season 1 finale of Watson (9/8c), a potential game-changer in which the good doctor (Morris Chestnut) is faced with an impossible choice after twins Adam and Stephen Croft (Peter Mark Kendall) are infected with a virus concocted by the fiendish Moriarty (Randall Park).
Suits LA
SUNDAY: The underwhelming spinoff gets another welcome blast from Suits‘ past when the irascible Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman from the original series) gets in Stuart’s (Josh McDermitt) face during anger management. Can a joint mud bath bring down their blood pressure? Back in the office, Ted (Stephen Amell) clashes with Erica (Lex Scott Davis) over a potential high-profile client.
INSIDE WEEKEND TV:
- Save: The Katie Meyer Story (Saturday, 11 am/ET, ESPN; streaming on ESPN+): A new installment of E:60 explores the death by suicide of Stanford soccer captain Katie Meyer in 2022, which led to a California law passed in her name to protect students in crisis.
- Doctor Who (Saturday, streaming on Disney+): The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Belinda (Varada Sethu) land in Lagos, Nigeria, where stories have a special power — and so does a fearsome giant Spider.
- Love in the Clouds (Saturday, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel): Up up and away with a reporter (McKenzie Westmore) covering a Balloon Fiesta who scales new heights with a hot-air balloon pilot (Paul Greene).
- 48 Hours (Saturday, 10/9c, CBS): Correspondent Anne-Marie Green interviews C.C. Opanowski, who survived an attack by her ex-boyfriend when she was 18 and faces him in court years later when she discovers he murdered a mother of two young boys.
- 60 Minutes (Sunday, 7/6c, CBS): Sharyn Alfonsi profiles Jamie Lee Curtis, Cecilia Vega reports on fraud in government programs and Anderson Cooper reveals technological advances in treatments for traumatic spinal cord injury.
- American Idol (Sunday, 8 pm/ET, ABC): The Top 7 celebrates Mother’s Day with “Disney Night” at Disneyland, joined by guest Lin-Manuel Miranda, while America votes for five to move forward.
- When Hope Calls (Sunday, 8/7c, Great American Family): In the season finale, friendly Mountie Fletcher (Christopher Russell) camps outside the orphanage to protect Nora (Cindy Busby) and the kids from marauding cattle rustlers.
- The Simpsons (Sunday, 8/7c, Fox): Homer and Grampa create a sport that gives pickleball a run for its money, until Homer ruins it by kicking Grampa off the team. Guest voices include travel maven Rick Steves and soccer legend Megan Rapinoe. Followed by Family Guy (8:30/7:30c), where Brian’s barking results in him being forced to wear a shock collar.
- The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (Sunday, 8/7c, CNN): In “Saving Venice,” Erica Hill travels to the watery Italian city, beset by rising sea levels and a flood of tourists eager to experience the destination before it sinks.
- The Bakersfield 3: A Tale of Murder and Motherhood (Sunday, 8/7c, Investigation Discovery): A three-part true-crime documentary airing in one night follows the efforts of three mothers from Bakersfield, California, to learn the truth about their adult children, who were murdered or went missing in 2018.
- Miss Austen (Sunday, 9/8c, PBS): While Cassandra Austen (Keeley Hawes) schemes to protect her late sister Jane’s letters from prying eyes, she reflects on the time that Jane (Patsy Ferran) helped her younger self (Synnøve Karlsen) during a painful time of grieving.
- The Walking Dead: Dead City (Sunday, 9/8c, AMC): Maggie (Lauren Cohan) heads back on the treacherous path to Manhattan. (At least she’s not flying into Newark Airport.)