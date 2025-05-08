It’s been nearly 10 years since Renee Graziano has been on reality television, and she’s certainly come a long way since then! Over the last few months, the Mob Wives star has been keeping her fans updated on her weight loss, and she had an exciting update to share this week.

Graziano is officially down 52 pounds, and she revealed that she lost weight with the help of Mounjaro, which is used to treat diabetes but is also often prescribed for weight loss.

In a new Instagram post, Graziano shared side-by-side images from before and after her weight loss to show her full transformation.

“I love sharing my weight-loss journey with y’all because truthfully, I’ve been so hard on myself behind the scenes,” she admitted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renee Graziano (@reneegraziano)

Graziano said she’s dealt with “self-criticism in the past” over her “inability to lose weight.” She added, “That’s why, when I see photos that show the real, visible change, My clear eyes and genuine smile I have to share. I want everyone to know if I can do it you can do it! it’s all possible!!”

At the time of her post on May 5, Graziano had been taking Mounjaro for five months, while also taking supplements and having weekly chats with her therapist to “do all the work behind [her] insecurity.” As for plastic surgery, she said she doesn’t feel the need for that “shortcut,” but did say she does “a little Botox and a touch of lip filler.”

Graziano acknowledged that she has lost a “substantial” amount of weight and said it makes her “feel and look younger” than she has in a while. “My mind is clear and my body has transformed, and more importantly, so has my confidence,” she said. “Whatever goal you’re working toward, know this: You can do it. Be patient. Be kind to yourself. And don’t give up.”