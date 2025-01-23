‘Mob Wives’ Star Natalie DiDonato Found Safe in Las Vegas After Being Reported Missing

Mob Wives alum Natalie DiDonato has been found safe in Las Vegas, Nevada, just days after her friends and family reported her missing.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that DiDonato had failed to board two separate flights home to Florida, one on January 5 and another on an unspecified date. A friend of the reality star named Ben later filed a missing persons report in Las Vegas.

On Wednesday (January 22), DiDonato’s mother, Denise Fuoco, told NBC News that her daughter had been “found” in Nevada and was safe.

“She’s fine right now. We’re trying to get her home,” Fuoco told the publication. She revealed that DiDonato called her on Wednesday to let her know she was okay, though she didn’t go into detail.

“No, she didn’t really want to talk about it,” Fuoco said when asked why her daughter “went off the grid for a few days,” adding, “I didn’t push anything because I’m pretty sure she might hang up.”

According to TMZ, Fuoco reported that DiDonato told her she’d had her handbag and identification stolen. She didn’t provide any further details other than that she wasn’t hurt. Fuoco has since told police that “her daughter was no longer missing or in danger.”

DiDonato starred in Season 5 of the hit VH1 reality series Mob Wives, which aired back in 2014-15. The show followed the lives of several women living in the New York City borough of Staten Island, whose family members and husbands are associated with the Italian-American mafia.

On Tuesday (January 21), Fuoco told TMZ that her daughter’s friend Ben was the last person to see her in Las Vegas before she disappeared. She revealed that DiDonato had contacted Ben on WhatsApp to ask for money for a flight back to Florida and sounded “distressed.” She never made that flight.

DiDonato’s sister, Jane DiDonato, also spoke with NBC News, telling the outlet that the reality star had planned to go to Philadelphia before returning home to Florida and was surprised to find out she was in Las Vegas.

“I found out that she was in Philadelphia. She was supposed to go from Philadelphia to Florida, back home. She didn’t get on that flight,” DiDonato’s sister shared. “And then we found out that she was in Vegas. We didn’t believe it was true because we didn’t know anyone that knew that she would be in Vegas. We didn’t know she knew anyone in Vegas.”

Former Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo also provided an update on Wednesday, writing on X, “I spoke to Natalie’s mom and she is home and everything ok! I don’t know the details & the details do not matter as long as she is safe🙏thanks for the help!! ♥️.”