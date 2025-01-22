‘Mob Wives’: Natalie DiDonato’s Mom Speaks Out After Star Is Reported Missing

Mob Wives alum Natale DiDonato has been reported missing in Las Vegas, Nevada, after failing to board two flights home to Florida and losing contact with her friends and family.

According to TMZ, DiDonato was booked on a flight to Florida, where she lives, on January 5 but never boarded the plane. A friend of the reality star named Ben later filed a missing persons report after she allegedly failed to board a second flight to Florida.

DiDonato’s mother, Denise Fuoco, told TMZ that she last spoke to her daughter last week via FaceTime. She described the conversation as “brief” and that DiDonato “rushed off the phone” without telling her where she was at that time.

Fuoco also said she doesn’t know whether her daughter was alone or if someone was with her, but she noted how DiDonato looked “nervous and distressed” during the video call. She also mentioned how her daughter had seemed “distant” for the last few months.

After the call, Fuoco revealed she had tried to call DiDonato several times but hadn’t received an answer. She then reached out to police in Philadelphia, where DiDonato had visited earlier this month.

According to Fuoco, Ben, who is believed to have been the last person to see DiDonato in Las Vegas before she disappeared, claimed she sounded “distressed” when she contacted him on WhatsApp to ask for money for a flight back to Florida. DiDonato never made that flight, and that was when Ben filed the report.

DiDonato starred in Season 5 of the hit VH1 reality series Mob Wives, which aired back in 2014-15. The show followed the lives of several women living in the New York City borough of Staten Island, whose family members and husbands are associated with the Italian-American mafia.

On December 12, 2024, in DiDonato’s last social media post before she went missing, the reality star shared a photo of herself, along with the caption “Not bad for 44 🥰 I love me some me. 44 sitting on 24’s still. 😫😂😂😂 (it’s not my bday…I’m just feelin myself, dropped 10 lbs…hit that goal weight) 🎯💪.”

She added, “Getting older is a blessing, can’t believe I made it this far. I’m embracing my age because to me it’s a badge of honor to have made it to 44.”