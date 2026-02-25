Will ‘Mob Wives’ Alum Drita D’Avanzo Do Another Reality Show After ‘House of Villains’?

What To Know The cast of House of Villains Season 3 includes Mob Wives alum Drita D’Avanzo, who declined to be a part of the reboot of her original show.

Here, we find out if she’s open to other reality television opportunities in the future.

Mob Wives alum Drita D’Avanzo has sworn off the Vh1 reality show that made her a household name, but now she’s back on screen once again in House of Villains Season 3.

The competition series returns for its third season — this time on streaming after making the move from E! to Peacock — on Thursday, February 26, and D’Avanzo is coming in with a vengeance.

In the trailer for the new season, she warns her fellow reality star alums-turned-competitors, “Any motherf***er here that’s going to play me like I’m dumb, I’m going to show you how motherf***ing gangster I become!”

D’Avanzo starred on Mob Wives from 2011 to 2016 and appeared on the spinoff Big Ang, but she declined to become a part of the upcoming reboot of the series that’s currently in development, even though former fellow castmate Renee Graziano is reportedly on board.

So does her House of Villains comeback mean she might be testing the waters for another reality return?

“Maybe,” D’Avanzo told TV Insider while chatting about House of Villains Season 3. “I mean, it would never be Mob Wives, but reality TV for me, I wasn’t the biggest fan, believe it or not, of being on reality TV. I just, I don’t know. I mean, I know everyone enjoys me being on it.”

When costar Kate Chastain then suggested that she needs to return because she’s so watchable, D’Avanzo acknowledged that was a popular opinion — especially for her ride-or-die fans, whom she genuinely loves.

“My fans are the best, and I’m not just saying that, but they really are so loyal,” she exclaimed. “I see what people go through, and you get hate, and you get all that. They will follow me, fight for me, stick up for me. It’s incredible. And if they’re like, ‘Oh, you’re not doing it, I’m not watching it. You want to do that, I’m there for you.’ And the love I get, that was worth it for me in the end.”

Chastain suggested that D’Avanzo create a community name for her fanbase like “the Brass Knuckles,” and D’Avanzo wasn’t opposed. “It could be ‘The Brass Knuckles,’ because they’re coming for you,” she said with a laugh.

For now, fans will get to see her in all of her feisty glory when House of Villains returns this week.

House of Villains, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, February 26, 9/8c, Peacock