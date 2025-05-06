‘Today’ Show’s Craig Melvin Celebrates ‘Very Special’ Milestone With Daughter Sybil

Craig Melvin melted hearts on Monday’s (May 5) edition of the Today show as he shared some adorable family photos of his daughter, Sybil, who had her first communion over the weekend.

Fellow Today 3rd Hour co-hosts Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker asked Melvin about his “very special” weekend, which saw the morning show anchor attending Catholic church with his wife, Emmy-winning broadcaster Lindsay Czarniak, and their two children, Sybil (8) and Delano (11).

“It was nice, it really was. It was delightful. My daughter had her first communion, so we celebrated her yesterday,” Melvin said as he showed photos from the event, including Sybil in a white Communion dress and pink flower crown and Delano in a smart blue suit.

The pictures also included a cross-shaped cake, which impressed Dreyer and Roker. “Sometimes those cakes don’t taste very good,” Melvin said before adding, “This one, strawberry flavored, was fantastic.”

Czarniak also shared photos of the memorable day on her Instagram account on Sunday (May 4). “It has been a whirlwind of a weekend but we are so grateful. This was such a special day,” she captioned the post.

“Our girl is such a cheerleader for others (especially her big brother) it was magical celebrating her today and watching her make her First Communion,” Czarniak added.

The photos included Sybil getting ready for her big day, receiving the host from the priest, posing with her family at the church, and hanging out back at home later in the day with her mom and dad and Czarniak’s parents.

Melvin, who took over from Hoda Kotb as Today‘s permanent co-host after her retirement in January, often shares family firsts with his fans and Today show viewers.

Last month, Melvin told his fellow Today hosts that Delano played his “very first” baseball game as he just started Little League. He also shared a sweet photo of Sybil making her very first candles.

He also revealed he and the family went to their first basketball together as a foursome, enjoying a game between the New York Knicks and the Phoenix Suns. “I think we’re going to become a Knicks family,” he said.