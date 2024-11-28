‘Desperate Housewives’ Creator Opens Up About Potential Spinoff Set in 1966

Desperate Housewives fans got some good news this week after the show’s creator, Marc Cherry, revealed he has “a couple of ideas” for a potential spinoff series set in the 1960s.

Speaking to People on Wednesday, November 27, Cherry touched on the possible reboot, saying, “I would probably want to do the idea maybe in an earlier decade. Because the character I miss writing the most is actually Wisteria Lane. That was the most fun playground anyone in the history of television has ever had because we owned the whole street.”

Desperate Housewives premiered on ABC in 2004 and ran for eight seasons before wrapping up its run in 2012. The show, which was set on Wisteria Lane in the fictional town of Fairview, starred Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, and Eva Longoria. The series earned seven Primetime Emmy awards throughout its run.

Cherry said “about 70,000 people” have asked him to reboot the hit comedy-drama. The writer/producer revealed he is open to the idea, especially for the chance to return to Wisteria Lane. However, a new series wouldn’t necessarily focus on the same characters.

“I know that street like the back of my hand,” Cherry added. “When someone shoots a commercial on that street, I know it instantly because I know all those houses, I know the geography. It was such a fun place to write for. And there’s times when I go, ‘You know what? I wonder if I could write Wisteria Lane in like, 1966.'”

The sticking point for Cherry is whether “there is still stuff that needs to be said,” though he admitted he’s had at least “a couple of ideas.”

“If you do a reboot, you have to have a really good artistic reason to do it,” he shared. “And at some point, I’ll sit down with someone and go, ‘Okay, let’s talk about if there’s a good enough “why” to do it.'”

Another reason Cherry would like to return to Wisteria Lane is to build on the lessons he learned the first time around.

“I started to go back and go, ‘Okay, this was why that worked, or this is my approach to this,’” he explained. “I did some things right the first season that were intuitive, more than intellectual. And I feel like if I ever got a chance to do that show again, I’d be better at the job. I learned so much.”

Would you like to see a Desperate Housewives reboot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.