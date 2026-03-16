Teri Hatcher Mourns Devastating Loss: ‘I’m Gutted’

What To Know Teri Hatcher announced the heartbreaking loss of her beloved senior rescue dog, Pumpkin, in a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

Pumpkin was not only a cherished companion but also served as a therapy dog at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, touching many lives with his loving nature.

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded Hatcher’s post with condolences and support, acknowledging the special bond she shared with Pumpkin.

Desperate Housewives star Teri Hatcher mourned a devastating personal loss in her latest social media update.

On Sunday, March 16, Hatcher took to Instagram with sad news about a beloved pet.

“It is with deep sadness that I said goodbye to Pumpkin yesterday,” she began the tribute. “Six years ago, when I went looking to adopt a dog, I wanted a senior (because I knew most people would be looking for puppies). So I knew this day would eventually come faster than I’d want it to— but in Pumpkin’s case, it was not before he had the chance to touch so many hearts and comfort so many souls, in ways I could never have anticipated.”

In the post, Hatcher honored Pumpkin for bringing joy to her personal life and as a therapy dog at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. She noted that his “rock star looks with his cuddly soft fur and loving demeanor were an endless comfort and a true blessing.”

The Tomorrow Never Dies star continued, “Thank you, Pumpkin, for coming into my life and for all you gave to so many. I knew you always tried to be the best dog, even when it was hard for your body… and Pumpkin, you were the best dog. I’m gutted. I did, and would have done, anything and everything to make you well. I’m so sorry there weren’t answers.”

To conclude the update, Hatcher wrote, “Sometimes it’s just like that. Wishing you love and light as you journey onward. Bless you, sweet Pumpkin. You truly were the best dog.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teri Hatcher (@officialterihatcher)

In the comments, Hatcher’s followers flooded her with condolences and prayers after her heartbreaking loss. One Instagram user wrote, “Sending you giant hugs. You gave him a truly wonderful life, and you were lucky to find each other. I’m so sorry. ❤️‍🩹.”

Another follower shared, “To be soooo loved and loved just as hard back! That is all we could ever want on this earth! Sending you love and prayers.”

Someone else echoed, “Godspeed, Pumpkin. His face is so full of love. ❤️.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna, commented, “I’m so sorry for your loss. It’s just the hardest when we lose our fur babies, sending you so much love ❤️🌈.”

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user wrote, “I’m so sorry, Teri.♥️ Thank you for giving Pumpkin the best retirement he could dream of.”