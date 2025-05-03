‘Miss Austen’ on ‘Masterpiece,’ ‘Gemstones’ Finale, Back to ‘Dead City,’ Mark Twain Prize for Conan

A Masterpiece drama uses Jane Austen‘s private letters to depict her close relationship with her older sister, Cassandra. HBO‘s raucous The Righteous Gemstones signs off for good with an outrageous series finale. The Walking Dead returns to a zombie-infested Manhattan in Season 2 of Dead City. Conan O’Brien receives the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Robert Viglasky Photography

Miss Austen

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: There’s a reason Jane Austen wrote so memorably about devoted sisters. According to this poignant four-part Masterpiece drama, she and her older sister Cassandra were thick as thieves throughout their lives. Set in 1830, more than a decade after Jane’s untimely death at 41, Miss Austen focuses on her surviving sister Cassandra (the sublime Keeley Hawes), who’s determined to protect Jane’s privacy when a batch of personal letters are discovered. These missives bring the past vividly to life, spinning a fable of unrequited love and undying loyalty between the younger Cassie (Synnøve Karlsen) and the defiantly independent Jane (Patsy Ferran).

Jake Giles Netter / HBO

The Righteous Gemstones

Series Finale 10/9c

SUNDAY: Having barely escaped a violent death at a gator farm in the last episode, patriarch Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) and Baby Billy (Walton Goggins) each experience life-changing epiphanies in the eventful series finale of the irreverent comedy. The mayhem isn’t entirely over when the Gemstones retreat to their Galilee Gulch lake house, but amid the chaos, you might actually believe there’s redemption possible for Eli’s hilariously self-absorbed offspring: Jesse (Danny McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kelvin (Adam Devine).

Robert Clark / AMC

The Walking Dead: Dead City

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Broadway is more like Death Valley in the dreariest of the Walking Dead spinoffs, set in and on the outskirts of a post-zombie-apocalypse Manhattan. The second season opens with a morose Maggie (Lauren Cohan) reluctantly recruited by the New Babylon Federation army to join an exploratory mission into the rotted Big Apple — shirking service has serious consequences — while her nemesis turned frenemy Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is forced to do the bidding of the villainous Croat (the hammy Željko Ivanek) from within the city limits. At least he gets a new updated version of Lucille in the bargain. This makes me miss the simpler days of the Sharks vs. the Jets in West Side Story.

Clifton Prescod / Netflix

Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize

Special

SUNDAY: “History will show this will have been the most entertaining gathering of the resistance ever,” declares David Letterman, presenting his fellow late-night TV veteran Conan O’Brien with the coveted Mark Twain Prize in a ceremony filmed in March, not long after O’Brien’s well-received Oscar hosting debut. Part roast, all celebration, the tribute features a Hot Ones demonstration with Stephen Colbert, and Sean Evans, and remarks from the likes of Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, former sidekick Andy Richter, John Mulaney, Sarah Silverman, Nikki Glaser, Tracy Morgan, Kumail Nanjiani, Bill Burr, and Robert “Triumph the Insult Comic Dog” Smigel.

James Pardon/BBC Studios/Disney/Bad Wolf

Doctor Who

SATURDAY: The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and his current companion Belinda (Varada Sethu) take a breather in a startling change-of-pace episode that catches up with the Fifteenth Doctor’s first sidekick, the adorable Ruby Tuesday (Millie Gibson), who’s still in an emotional limbo after her interstellar adventures. Turns out she has an admirer: the charming podcaster Conrad (World on Fire‘s Jonah Hauer-King), who’s never forgotten his childhood encounter with the Time Lord in the blue box and wants to hear all about Ruby’s exploits. Scary aliens and interference from UNIT are among the complications in their too-good-to-be-true romance.

Luke Varley / Paramount+

MobLand

SUNDAY: A car bomb reignites the war between the Harrigans and the Stevensons in this violent mob drama, and loyal fixer Harry (Tom Hardy) springs into action to protect his own family as well as his boss’s unruly clan. The suspense is excruciating as Harry tries to locate Harrigan outliers Brendan (Daniel Betts) and Seraphina (Mandeep Dhillon), who’ve gone off the grid in Antwerp to pull off an illegal deal involving Mozambique rubies. Pulling everyone’s strings with malicious glee is malicious matriarch Maeve (Helen Mirren), about whom her husband Conrad (Pierce Brosnan) rightly observes, “Sometimes I think the devil’s bile runs in your veins.”

