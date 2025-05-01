‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Brad Rutter’s Disappointing ‘Masters’ Performance

Season 3 of Jeopardy! Masters got off to a shocking start on Wednesday when Brad Rutter, the highest-winning Jeopardy! contestant of all time, came in last on the premiere. The game show contestant seemed to keep good spirits and still riff on host Ken Jennings despite his loss, but fans had mixed reactions and said Rutter was rusty.

Ritter competed against the 2024 Masters champion Victoria Groce, from Macon, Georgia, and the 2024 Tournament of Champions winner Yogesh Raut, during the first game, on Wednesday, April 30.

When Jennings introduced the contestants, he said that he was meeting Rutter, an actor, for the first time on opposite sides of the podium. “I know you’re thrilled to see me, Ken,” Rutter said. “Always a delight, Brad,” Jennings replied.

He was the only one to answer a question wrong in the first round. During the interview round, Rutter said that he has been staying sharp, even though fans can’t tell because he hasn’t been quick on the buzzer. “Any other goals for the tournament?” Jennings asked him. “I think I want to make fun of you some,” he replied. “Fair enough. That’s why I’m here,” Jennings said. “I’m always looking for opportunities,” Rutter responded. “I’m sure I will give you many. It’s great to see you again, Brad,” the host said.

By the end of the game, Rutter only had $6,200. He didn’t know the Final Jeopardy question, so he dropped down to $2,178. Being in third gave him zero points, and when the standings were revealed at the end, Rutter was in last place. He will be back in later matchups to try and redeem himself. Once all nine players have competed once, the lineup mixes up. Track the tournament here.

Fans were disappointed in Rutter’s gameplay, especially since he is one of the Greatest of All Time, and reacted online.

“Surprised people are completely writing Brad off already. Yogesh and Victoria have to be one of the most difficult matchups you can get–especially for your first game back after a few years. I’m not saying he’s going to smoke whoever he gets in his second game. But I’m not eulogizing him quite yet,” a Reddit user said.

brad rutter in last place on jeopardy masters… pic.twitter.com/4t0PzJQtUz — Zee. (@forbestiel) May 1, 2025

I got the first Final Jeopardy on Jeopardy Masters correct and the great Brad Rutter (my Jeopardy hero) didn’t. I might have peaked. — Jeffrey Cook (@NagusCook) May 1, 2025