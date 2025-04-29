Get your buzzer finger ready: It’s time for Jeopardy! Masters’ biggest season yet. This time, nine players are facing off in the quiz show tournament, instead of the usual six. And at the end of nine hour-long episodes — which each installment featuring two games — one brainiac will take home the Trebek Trophy and the $500,000 grand prize.

As the J!Buzz blog explains, players will earn “match points” in each game — three points for the winner, one point for the runner-up, and zero for the third-place player.

The knockouts will take place over six games across three episodes, after which the top six players will play in the quarterfinals in the next three episodes. The top four quarterfinalists will compete in the semifinals across two episodes, and in the season finale, the top three semifinalists will duke it out with traditional dollar-value scores in a two-game “total point affair.”

But no one’s going home empty-handed as Season 3 kicks off on Thursday, April 30, on ABC. The runner-up will get $250,000, the third-place player will get $150,000, and so on. Even the players nixed in the knockouts will still get $15,000 consolation prizes.

But where do the Season 3 players’ Jeopardy! totals stand now? Find out in this ranking based on info from the Jeopardy! website and the fan-maintained J! Archive.

Jeopardy! Masters, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, April 30, 8/7c, ABC