Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

If you have been waiting to hear what former President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have to say about the current administration and what they think about how Donald Trump is leading the country, well, you won’t have to wait much longer. The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg announced at the top of Thursday’s (May 1) episode that the duo will be appearing together in a live episode next week.

Goldberg said the show is “honored” to host the Bidens for their first on-air interview since leaving the White House in January, following the inauguration of Trump and JD Vance. The Bidens will appear on the show on Thursday, May 8.

“We’ll ask about his legacy, accomplishments, regrets, and, of course, the current political landscape,” Goldberg teased of their appearance on the series.

The last time Joe Biden was on The View was in September 2024 when he joined the panelists to discuss his decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race and endorse then-Vice President Kamala Harris for the party’s nominee. Meanwhile, Jill Biden’s prior appearance came in May 2024, before her husband stepped away from the race, to take on critics of his age.

Many supporters have not heard from either of the Bidens on TV since his farewell interview with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on The Last Word. Since then, the former POTUS has been involved in notable political events, including the inauguration of Donald Trump and the funerals of Jimmy Carter and Pope Francis. He also spoke at the Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled (ACRD) on April 15. However, he has largely abided by the unwritten tradition of former presidents not actively speaking out against the current administration … until now, at least.

We’ll have to wait and see what Joe and Jill Biden have to say about the current state of affairs when they appear together on next week’s live episode, airing Thursday, May 8.

The View, Weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC