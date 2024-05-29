Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

First lady Jill Biden joined the hosts of The View today to champion her husband’s achievements in the White House (and draw a strong contrast between him and his opponent, who at least two cohosts refuse to name these days).

After Sunny Hostin listed off why she thinks messaging should be better for Joe Biden at this point in the election cycle — “inflation has slowed, unemployment is down, stock market is soaring, we finally have movement with infrastructure, climate issues” — she prompted Jill Biden to frame the facts herself.

“Well, we are in a better place now, and what you’re saying is true. And we have to get out that message,” the FLOTUS agreed. “Every vote counts. This election is important. And so we are going everywhere. We’re meeting people where they are, we’re meeting them in person, we’re meeting them over the TV. We’re meeting them in social media. We’re not taking anything for granted because Joe has done amazing things for this country. And we have to get the message out.”

Of course, even Jill Biden had to know that the prevailing conversation about her husband’s candidacy is his age.

First, it was Joy Behar who brought up the subject, arguing vehemently, “One of the things that keeps sticking to him, which irritates me, is about his age… That really drives me nuts because I’m the same age as your husband. I’m reluctant to tell that but because I want people to know this is what 81 is. I’ve met him a couple of times. He seems right on top of it. I said to him last time he was here, ‘Do you work out?’ He said, ‘Yes, every day.’ … What do we have to do to tell people that the man is competent, alert, and doing the job?… The other one is doddering and doesn’t remember anything and can’t put a sentence together and has brain farts in the middle of a paragraph, and they go after Joe!”

In response, Jill Biden explained, “This election is not about age because like you said, Donald Trump‘s gonna be what? 78? Joe’s 81. They’re basically the same, right? But it’s about character. This election is about character.”

“So you have two choices,” she continued. “You have my husband, Joe, who you all know who has integrity, he’s strong, he’s steady, he’s a leader, he’s smart, he’s energetic, or you have chaos.”

