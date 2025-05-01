It only took until the first of the two-part finale for Watson to bring two iconic Sir Arthur Conan Doyle characters face-to-face — and yes, we are talking about Dr. John Watson (Morris Chestnut) and the villain James Moriarty (Randall Park), the man responsible for the death of the former’s friend, sleuth Sherlock Holmes, in the series premiere.

TV Insider has the exclusive first look at the that meeting in the Sunday, May 4, episode, “Your Life’s Work, Part 1.” As Watson is talking to his team and remarking on Shinwell’s (Ritchie Coster) absence, he notices someone walk into the clinic. “Excuse me, can I help you with something?” he asks. That’s when Moriarty turns around. Remember: Watson has never seen his face.

“Sorry to interrupt. I’ve been having migraines, and my ENT said maybe I should come here for a second opinion,” he explains. Though Watson says they don’t take walk-ins, Ingrid (Eve Harlow), who knows him as the man who knows she killed her father, volunteers to look him over. Watch the full sneak peek above for more Watson-Moriarty interactions.

In the two-part finale, airing across two Sundays, May 4 and May 11, when part of the team falls ill after becoming targets of a sinister plot, it becomes an all-hands-on-deck situation to save them before it’s too late. Meanwhile, Watson announces a new ambitious project that he has been working on.

“You break them individually, but you’re conceiving of the two-parter sort of as a whole, and it’s like, how do we get Moriarty on stage from the get-go?” executive producer Craig Sweeny tells us. “And so it was really just one of those things where it was my writing instinct, like, just have him — the most surprising thing would be for him to just walk into the clinic and be like, ‘Hey, what’s going on here?’ I mean, the thing that the audience would never expect.”

He continues, “He is eligible to do it because Shinwell’s not there, and Ingrid knows who he is, but she’s not going to say anything. And Watson’s never seen his face. So you go through this process as a writer, you’re like, ‘Well, that would be a cool scene.’ And then you start to stress test it a little bit. And I was like, ‘You know what? That works.'”

But are there any alarm bells going off in Watson’s head in that moment?

“I don’t think Watson feels anything in that moment, but when they’re in the elevator together, in the wake of that, I think Moriarty really plays a little bit and sort of pushes it a little,” notes Sweeny. “Watson does start to go, ‘OK, who is this guy?’ at that point.” See that moment in the photo below:

What do you think of this first moment of the doctor and the villain coming face-to-face? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watson, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS