FBI: Most Wanted is ending with its current sixth season, with the series finale airing on Tuesday, May 20, and production has wrapped. The cast shared photos from set of their last day in Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 30.

In addition to photos of the cast on set and group shots, Edwin Hodge marked “the start of the last day of production” with a repost of a photo from set and Keisha Castle-Hughes shared a photo of herself “closing out 6 years.”

Roxy Sternberg wrote “6 years later, it’s a wrap!!!” alongside a production page noting, “THE END” and “Thank you to the best cast and crew.” Shantel VanSanten also shared a look at that page and wrote, “Today marks the end of an era for an epic adventure as we film the last episode EVER of Most Wanted @fbicibs! I am so grateful to be here for this moment and celebrate a cast/crew that has brought you 100+ episodes of great TV!! [It] has been a joy to play Nina Chase and I am lucky to have been a part of the #WolfWorld @wolfentertainment.”

The FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 cast includes Dylan McDermott (as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott), Shantel VanSanten, (as Special Agent Nina Chase) Roxy Sternberg (as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes), Keisha Castle-Hughes (as Special Agent Hana Gibson), and Edwin Hodge (as Special Agent Ray Cannon). Sternberg and Castle-Hughes are the only remaining cast members who were with the show from the beginning. McDermott joined in the third season, Hodge in the fourth, and VanSanten, coming over from recurring on FBI, in the fifth.

The series will conclude with the Tuesday, May 20, finale, titled “The Circle Game.” In it, the Fugitive Task Force hunts down a rogue government operative planning a domestic terror attack. Based on one of the photos VanSanten shared in her Instagram Stories, captioned, “Ready for the last scene of the night… And last of the show ever!” it does look like there will be some sort of party or event for the team and everyone will survive the events of the episode.

Check out the photos from the cast on their last day filming FBI: Most Wanted below.

FBI: Most Wanted, Series Finale, Tuesday, May 20, 10/9c, CBS