Will There Be a ‘MobLand’ Season 2? Tom Hardy Details Plans to Go ‘International’

MobLand is attracting a large audience on Paramount+. After premiering on March 30, Paramount+ announced on April 10 that the series garnered 8.8 million viewers in its first seven days, quadrupling its audience. This is the biggest global series launch week ever on Paramount+ up +298% from premiere day, according to the platform. It joins 1923 and Landman as one of the most-watched series ever for the streaming service.

The series is halfway through its release, with the MobLand Season 1 finale (Episode 10) set for June 1. With its high viewership, a renewal seems possible. Star Tom Hardy has also indicated their interest in expanding the show’s horizons in a second season. Here’s all we know about the show’s possible future.

What is MobLand about?

MobLand started off as a Ray Donovan spinoff and then was transformed into a different tale about a fixer. It stars Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren in a story about two mob families who clash in a war that threatens to topple empires and lives. The series features a star-studded cast including Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan, and Emily Barber.

It’s executive produced by Guy Ritchie and marks his first TV series for Paramount+. MobLand is created and written by Ronan Bennett of Top Boy and The Day of the Jackal and written by Jez Butterworth, the latter of whom also created The Agency for Paramount+ and Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios. MobLand airs on Paramount+ and on Showtime.

Will there be a MobLand Season 2?

MobLand has not been renewed for Season 2 as of the time of publication, but Hardy has expressed interest in the show continuing.

“The plan is definitely to see more seasons,” Hardy told The Hollywood Reporter after the release of MobLand Season 1 Episode 3 on April 15. “The question is: Does it become international? There are international elements to organized crime, which are touched on in season one and the control of drugs and ammunition and weapons and people and all kinds of things that go through Europe and from Africa through to South America, Pakistan and the variable commodities that move around Europe. There are families that are involved in each European country that are vying for power to have that status to be able to move these kind of commodities through and who polices that and how that fits into a world stage.”

When are new episodes of MobLand?

New episodes of MobLand come out on Sundays on Paramount+ and air on Sundays at 9/8c on the Showtime linear channel. Here’s the full MobLand Season 1 release schedule:

Episode 1 – Sunday, March 30 (available now)

Episode 2 – Sunday, April 6 (available now)

Episode 3 – Sunday, April 13 (available now)

Episode 4 – Sunday, April 20 (available now)

Episode 5 – Sunday, April 27 (available now)

Episode 6 – Sunday, May 4

Episode 7 – Sunday, May 11

Episode 8 – Sunday, May 18

Episode 9 – Sunday, May 25

Episode 10 – Sunday, June 1

Stay tuned here as we continue to report the latest on MobLand, which seems a shoo-in for a Season 2.

MobLand, Sundays, 9/8c, Showtime, Streaming on Paramount+