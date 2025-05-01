Will There Be a ‘MobLand’ Season 2? Tom Hardy Details Plans to Go ‘International’

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Joanne Froggatt as Jan Da Souza and Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza in 'MobLand' Season 1 Episode 5, 'Funeral for a Friend'
Luke Varley / Paramount+

MobLand

 More

MobLand is attracting a large audience on Paramount+. After premiering on March 30, Paramount+ announced on April 10 that the series garnered 8.8 million viewers in its first seven days, quadrupling its audience. This is the biggest global series launch week ever on Paramount+ up +298% from premiere day, according to the platform. It joins 1923 and Landman as one of the most-watched series ever for the streaming service.

The series is halfway through its release, with the MobLand Season 1 finale (Episode 10) set for June 1. With its high viewership, a renewal seems possible. Star Tom Hardy has also indicated their interest in expanding the show’s horizons in a second season. Here’s all we know about the show’s possible future.

What is MobLand about?

MobLand started off as a Ray Donovan spinoff and then was transformed into a different tale about a fixer. It stars Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren in a story about two mob families who clash in a war that threatens to topple empires and lives. The series features a star-studded cast including Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan, and Emily Barber.

It’s executive produced by Guy Ritchie and marks his first TV series for Paramount+. MobLand is created and written by Ronan Bennett of Top Boy and The Day of the Jackal and written by Jez Butterworth, the latter of whom also created The Agency for Paramount+ and Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios. MobLand airs on Paramount+ and on Showtime.

Will there be a MobLand Season 2?

MobLand has not been renewed for Season 2 as of the time of publication, but Hardy has expressed interest in the show continuing.

'MobLand' Viewers Skewer Pierce Brosnan & Helen Mirren's Irish Accents in the Show
Related

'MobLand' Viewers Skewer Pierce Brosnan & Helen Mirren's Irish Accents in the Show

“The plan is definitely to see more seasons,” Hardy told The Hollywood Reporter after the release of MobLand Season 1 Episode 3 on April 15. “The question is: Does it become international? There are international elements to organized crime, which are touched on in season one and the control of drugs and ammunition and weapons and people and all kinds of things that go through Europe and from Africa through to South America, Pakistan and the variable commodities that move around Europe. There are families that are involved in each European country that are vying for power to have that status to be able to move these kind of commodities through and who polices that and how that fits into a world stage.”

When are new episodes of MobLand?

Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan, Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan, and Anson Boon as Eddie Harrigan in 'MobLand' Season 1 Episode 5, 'Funeral for a Friend'

Luke Varley / Paramount+

New episodes of MobLand come out on Sundays on Paramount+ and air on Sundays at 9/8c on the Showtime linear channel. Here’s the full MobLand Season 1 release schedule:

  • Episode 1 – Sunday, March 30 (available now)
  • Episode 2 – Sunday, April 6 (available now)
  • Episode 3 – Sunday, April 13 (available now)
  • Episode 4 – Sunday, April 20 (available now)
  • Episode 5 – Sunday, April 27 (available now)
  • Episode 6 – Sunday, May 4
  • Episode 7 – Sunday, May 11
  • Episode 8 – Sunday, May 18
  • Episode 9 – Sunday, May 25
  • Episode 10 – Sunday, June 1

Stay tuned here as we continue to report the latest on MobLand, which seems a shoo-in for a Season 2.

MobLand, Sundays, 9/8c, Showtime, Streaming on Paramount+

MobLand (2025) - Paramount+

MobLand (2025) where to stream

MobLand (2025)

Anson Boon

Guy Ritchie

Helen Mirren

Jasmine Jobson

Joanne Froggatt

Lara Pulver

Lisa Dwan

Mandeep Dhillon

Paddy Considine

Pierce Brosnan

Tom Hardy




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Aisha Hinds as Hen, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Anirudh Pisharody as Ravi, Ryan Guzman as Eddie, and Oliver Stark as Buck — '9-1-1' Season 8 Episode 16
1
Honoring a Fallen ‘9-1-1’ Hero, Seeing ‘Ghosts,’ Revisiting ‘Four Seasons,’ a ‘Simple Favor’ Sequel
2
Alan Tudyk’s Harry Returns to Earth in ‘Resident Alien’ First Look
Dennis Quaid as Keith Jesperson and Annaleigh Ashford as Melissa Reed in Happy Face, season 1
3
Will There Be a ‘Happy Face’ Season 2?
Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Special Agent Hana Gibson, Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase, and Edwin Hodge as Special Agent Ray Cannon — 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 5 Episode 2
4
‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Cast Says Goodbye as Production Wraps on Series Finale
'9-1-1' Season 8 Episode 16
5
‘9-1-1’ Says Goodbye to Bobby Nash — See His Funeral in Season 8 Episode 16 Promo