‘The Voice’: Adam Levine & Kelsea Ballerini Make ‘Brutal’ Decisions in First Playoffs Round

Tensions were high on Monday’s (April 28) episode of The Voice as the first round of Playoffs began, with coaches Kelsea Ballerini and Adam Levine having to narrow their teams down from five to two.

Before the performances started, Levine surprised his fellow coaches by debuting a new hairstyle. The Maroon 5 frontman rocked up with a silvery head of hair, though there was debate among the other coaches over what exact shade Levine’s new hair was.

“When we showed up today, Adam’s new hair-do was the talk of the town. Listen, I don’t want to talk out of school, but there’s a debate backstage of what color that is,” Michael Bublé said, later adding, “He looks great. He’s sexy. It’s like Dick Van Dyke and David Beckham had a baby.”

“You could call it blonde. You could call it silver. Um, I feel like ‘gray’ is not an appropriate term to put in that collection,” Ballerini added.

John Legend joked, “He took this ‘OG’ thing very seriously. He was like, ‘Maybe I should come back with actual gray hair to denote my OG status.’”

With the fun out of the way, it was time to get serious as, one by one, five contestants from Team Kelsea and five from Team Adam took to the stage to sing for the lives in the competition. Sheryl Crow joined Team Kelsea as the Mega Mentor, while LeAnn Rimes advised for Team Adam.

After saying it was “truly the most uncomfortable and nervous” she’s been all season, Ballerini ultimately chose Iris Herrera (who sang Chris Stapleton’s “White Horse”) and Alanna Lynise (who performed SZA’s “Nobody Gets Me”) to advance to the live shows.

This meant Jaelen Johnston, Tinika Wyatt, and Darius J were all eliminated from the competition.

Levine, who called the cuts “brutal,” decided to pick Lucia Flores-Wiseman (who performed “In My Life” by The Beatles) and Kolby Cordell (who sang Bruno Mars’ “Finesse”) to move on to the next round.

This meant Levine had to say goodbye to Conor James, Ethan Eckenroad, and Britton Moore. What’s shocking is that all three singers received four chair turns during the Blind Auditions.

“Please understand the decision I’m gonna make now is based one thousand per cent on who I felt thrived tonight the most, who is ready right now,” Levine said before making his picks. “But I have a lot of respect for all five of you.”

The Playoffs will continue next Monday (May 5) as Team Legend and Team Bublé’s teams will take to the stage.

Did the coaches make the right decisions? Let us know your thoughts on Monday’s episode below.

The Voice, Season 27, Mondays 8/7c, Tuesdays 9/8c, NBC