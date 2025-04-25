MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Gives His Verdict on Trump’s Approval Ratings

MSNBC host Chris Hayes took aim at President Donald Trump‘s approval ratings on Thursday night’s (April 24) episode of All In With Chris Hayes, noting that even Trump-loving Fox News can’t shy away from the numbers.

“The key here is that Donald Trump wants you to believe desperately that he is popular. It’s all part of the con,” Hayes said on Thursday’s show, per The Wrap, before noting how Trump has “never been very popular,” even when he won the 2024 election.

“Conventional wisdom quickly congealed that America was Trump country, that he was a political Colossus,” Hayes stated. “Remember, the guy won by about a point and a half. Hardly a landslide. He was inaugurated with basically the highest approval rating that he has ever had, which also happened to be the second lowest approval rating ever for a new president, topped only by himself the first time around.”

Hayes went on to focus on Trump’s falling approval ratings, especially in areas such as the economy, immigration, federal funding for healthcare research, and DEI policies. The host even pointed out that Fox News had no choice but to show the President’s dwindling numbers.

On Thursday’s broadcast, Hayes played a clip from Fox News where the network compared Trump’s approval ratings to former presidents Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and George W. Bush.

“Boy, that’s a tough graphic if you’re Donald Trump sitting in the White House watching Fox News all day,” Hayes quipped. “That’s the kind of clip that really gets Donald Trump yelling at the TV. In fact, he’s now calling for Fox’s pollster to be fired. We’re not even 100 days in and Trump is already at the ‘polls are fake’ stage.”

After pointing out how Fox News’ poll had Trump at a 56% disapproval rating for how he was handling the economy, Hayes said, “It’s not hard to see why. He ran on making things cheaper on day one. That was his promise. But maybe you’ve noticed that things are not cheaper. Instead, he started a trade war. Tanked the stock market. Is about to make everything more expensive.”

Hayes also touched on Trump’s immigration policies and how he’s faced backlash in recent weeks since the wrongful deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who was deported to a prison in El Salvador without trial.

“Whatever skills [Trump] has at marketing and branding, and they are considerable, one has to say, he does not have the same skills for governing,” Hayes continued. “Turns out, people bought the packaging. But once again, we’re all reminded the product inside sucks.”

“Look at those numbers,” the MSNBC anchor concluded. “Look at where the country’s at. They don’t have the American people on their side right now. And I think the data is pretty definitive on that.”