The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Kelly Monaco paid tribute to her former General Hospital co-star Billy Miller on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, September 15, Monaco shared a photo of her and Miller smiling for the camera with roses in their teeth. “Duces ‘I’ve got your back and you always had mine’ I will tell our story soon enough,” Monaco wrote. “I love and miss you… and beyond.”

Miller joined General Hospital in 2014, taking over the role of Jason Morgan/Drew Cain from Steve Burton. He played opposite Monaco’s Sam McCall until he exited the show in 2019. The actor passed away on September 15, 2023, following a battle with bipolar disorder. He was 43.

Before joining General Hospital, Miller played Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless, where he was nominated in the Daytime Emmys’ Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category three times, winning twice, and nominated in the Lead Actor in a Drama Series category twice, winning once.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Monaco (@kelly_m23)

Miller also featured in guest roles on CSI: NY, Justified, Ringer, Major Crimes, and Ray Donovan. He also portrayed Marcus Specter, the brother of Gabriel Macht’s Harvey Specter on Suits and the husband of Lizzy Caplan’s Lanie on Apple TV+’s Truth Be Told.

Monaco has played Sam McCall on ABC’s long-running soap opera since 2003; however, on August 26, it was reported that the producers will be writing Monaco’s character out of the show. Fans have since been campaigning for General Hospital to reverse its decision.

Following Monaco’s heartfelt tribute, fans jumped into the comments to share their reactions.

“You have a lot of people who love you Kelly and we all have your back,” wrote one commenter.

“I miss Billy. And as for you, Kelly, I despair about what GH did. You’re daytime royalty. I know this is a business and you are a famous person and we have zero connection. Yet I’m taking it kinda personal. Many hugs to you, Queen. Legend,” said another.

“My heart goes out to you Kelly,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “I can’t wait to hear your story! You were going to tell us on Twitter, but they silenced you. Now you can speak freely. We love you and Billy, always.”

“So sorry for your loss! Keep saying his name, keep telling his story, keep loving him. Love ALWAYS lives, even when we don’t,” said another.

“Love you, Kelly! Billy is so loved and missed. He still has your back sending many hugs and prayers to you, today and always!” another commenter added.