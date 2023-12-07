‘General Hospital’ Star Billy Miller’s Cause of Death Ruled Suicide

General Hospital and The Young and the Restless actor Billy Miller‘s cause of death has been revealed.

As per the autopsy report obtained by People from the Travis County Medical Examiner, the Daytime Emmy Award recipient was discovered deceased in his bathtub “with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.”

Authorities located “a revolver chambered for .410 shotgun shells” in the actor’s right hand, along with “multiple letters indicating suicidal intent” at the scene, as mentioned in the report.

The autopsy also reveals that Billy Miller, known for his daytime soap opera roles, had alcohol and cocaine present in his system at the time of his demise, with his blood alcohol level recorded as 0.08.

In a statement shared on X via Billy’s manager, Marnie Sparer, Billy’s mom, Patricia Miller, thanked fans for their support following Billy’s death, confirming that he “surrendered his life” after a long battle with bipolar disorder.

“I want to personally thank the many fans & personal friends for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers & condolences sent to me and my family on the devastating death of my beautiful son BJ — Billy Miller,” she said. “He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years. He did everything he could to control the disease.”

“He loved his family, his friends and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life,” Patricia continued. “The other causes of death being told are not true. I wish they were but they just aren’t.”

“We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss,” she added. “I will have nothing further to say. Thanks for the love and support.”

In a touching tribute that closed the September 21 episode of Y&R, they honored the memory of the late Miller, who portrayed the character Billy Abbott on the CBS soap from 2008 to 2014.

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.