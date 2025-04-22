‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Beg CBS to Bring Show Back After Cryptic Social Media Posts

Is there still life left in Blue Bloods? That’s what fans are hoping after the popular police procedural drama’s official Instagram account shared a cryptic message on Sunday (April 20).

The Blue Bloods CBS account often shares clips from the show, but the message attached to Sunday’s post had fans raising their eyebrows. The clip showed a scene between Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan’s characters, Danny Reagan and Erin Reagan, along with the title: “A Decision Made in the Heat of the Moment.”

In addition, the caption of the post read, “The right move isn’t always the safe one. #BlueBloods” This came after a similarly cryptic post shared in late March, where the clip was captioned, “A Chance to Turn Things Around.”

On November 20, 2023, CBS announced Blue Bloods’ fourteenth season would be its last. The final season was split into two parts, with the first ten episodes airing from February 2024 and the remaining eight from October 2024. The series finale aired on December 13, 2024.

The show’s cancelation came as a shock to not just fans but cast and crew. Speaking to TV Insider in November, Len Cariou, who portrayed Henry Reagan in the series, said of the cancelation, “Yeah, it’s too bad. Doesn’t make any sense. We’re still, I think, the best-watched show on Friday nights, even though we’re canceled.”

Tom Selleck, who played Frank Reagan, shared similar sentiments with TV Insider in October, saying, “I’m kind of frustrated. During those last eight shows, I haven’t wanted to talk about an ending for Blue Bloods but about it still being wildly successful… My frustration is the show was always taken for granted because it performed from the get-go.”

Following the cryptic Instagram posts, fans jumped into the comments to demand CBS reverse its decision. “One of the best TV shows , such a crazy idea to cancel it. I miss watching Blue Bloods family,” wrote one commenter.

“It’s not too late to put the Blue Bloods back,” said another.

“Worst cancellation of the best show on tv,” another added.

Another wrote, “Bring back Blue bloods!!!”

“CBS – made a BIGGGGGG mistake in cancelling BB,” said one fan.

It’s unclear if CBS will change its mind about the Blue Bloods cancelation, but what we do know is that Wahlberg will reprise his role as Danny Reagan in the upcoming off-shoot, Boston Blue, debuting on CBS this fall.

Wahlberg teased the spinoff last month, writing on Instagram, “So excited to carry on the tradition, to share so many surprises, to answer some unanswered questions and to welcome all of you — to #BostonBlue! The next chapter in the #BlueBloods legacy begins. I can’t wait. See you CBS fall!”