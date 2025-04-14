In this week’s addition of Jenny Marrs‘ weekly Q&A session, she gave some insight into what life has been like since she recently adopted a new kitten, adding another animal to the family.

In response to a fan who asked how the new pet was doing, Marrs revealed that her husband Dave Marrs, got to name the cat because he was “surprised by [the] new addition,” which, she noted, “happens often.”

As she explained, “He chose: Lloyd. It makes me laugh everytime I say it. Lloyd-the-cat is growing so quickly and is hilarious and fun and keeps us laughing. Dave pretends he doesn’t love him but he sends me videos like this one when I’m at work and calls to tell me how much Lloyd likes his newest toy. Lloyd loves to sleep at my feet and meow on my head in the morning when he’s hungry. He has brought us so much joy!”

The finale of Fixer to Fabulous Season 6 aired last week, but the Marrs’ are already hard at work on Season 7. In another Instagram post, Marrs reflected on the work she and her husband did on their newly-wrapped season.

“We watch the episodes live with you all (we don’t get to see them before they air) and it’s kind of like walking down memory lane as we watch. All of the long days and fits of laughter and thousands of decisions to be made and fires to put out and sweat equity poured in… all relived each Tuesday night,” she shared.

The HGTV star went on to thank all of the people who work on the show, adding, “We certainly couldn’t do any of it without the amazing crew of incredible humans who have worked alongside us all of these years. They’ve become an extension of our family and there’s no way we could pull any of this off without them there, steadily (and, most often, keeping us laughing), behind the cameras. Thank you for cheering all of us on and for watching this fun little show of ours. We don’t take the privilege lightly and we pray that season six was a bright spot in the world.”