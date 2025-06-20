Jenny Marrs often posts about her relationship with God on social media, and she discussed her faith once again after coming across a quote in the Psalms that “jumped off the page” to her: “The Lord will work out his plans for my life.”

The HGTV star said she “scribbled notes” in the margin of the page during a “season of uncertainty.” She continued, “As I reread my questions and the date jotted beside them, I could only thank God for the profound truth in these ten words. At the time, I didn’t know what was ahead. It was a season of change and I clung to the promise that God was working even when I couldn’t see it.”

She assured her followers that the “promise [held] true” and that God’s “plans are always better. He is always working. He is faithful.”

To conclude her message, the Fixer to Fabulous star shared an encouraging message for anyone else who may be dealing with some uncertainty. “If you’re in a season of writing out endless questions in the margin, keep trusting,” she said. “His plans for your life will be beyond what you could ever conjure up on your own. As David says earlier in the same Psalm, his promises are backed by the honor of his name. Our good. His glory.”

Marrs did not expand on what she was going through when she scribbled in those margins, but she received an outpouring of love from fans in the comments section of her post.

“AMEN! God’s got this!Thank you for this reminder,” someone wrote. Another person said, “This is exactly what I need on this day, at this time. Thank you for your powerful messages!!” and someone else added, “Thank you Jenny for your humbly honest way of making God’s Truth abundantly clear and applicable to my life today. I praise Him for your gift and your willingness to share it so freely.”

Marrs and her husband, Dave Marrs, are currently filming a new season of Fixer to Fabulous. A premiere date has not been confirmed yet.