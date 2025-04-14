Chris Cuomo Is ‘Extremely Suspicious’ About What Happened Before Trump Tariffs Pause

Chris Cuomo has suspicions about stock market trading moments before President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on his international trade tariffs last Wednesday (April 9), asking, “Why does it seem that some got so rich on this volatility?”

The NewsNation host touched on the topic on his show Saturday night (April 12), suggesting that members of Congress and Trump’s wealthy allies may have profited from the chaotic stock market.

As an example, Cuomo asked, “How did Newsmax — a struggling mouthpiece media company — go from a $14 stock to $260, and then crash back down? You don’t think people got paid on that deal?”

He continued, “What if even part of all these maneuvers — this schizo-strategy— isn’t really about deals for us? Not all of us, or even the middle class, but about helping just a select few?”

The former CNN host pointed fingers at not just Trump allies but also Democrats, noting, “Democrats are now threatening to investigate Trump and his team of market manipulation and insider trading… Whether you’re talking about Trump, [Nancy] Pelosi, or anyone else in power, it’s hard to take these accusations seriously when they come from people who may also be benefiting from the same system they’re criticizing.”

Cuomo went on to say how, on the morning of the day Trump paused the tariffs, the President tweeted, “This is a great time to buy!!!”

“There were extremely suspicious trades just minutes before Trump announced he was pausing the tariffs,” Cuomo continued. “Moments before he announced… 1 PM, traders started betting big that the market was going to go up by the end of the day. How? How? Geniuses? An extremely risky bet… Whoever made those bets made 2,000% in an hour.”

Cuomo admitted that he has no definitive proof of insider trading; however, he added, “But then why did Trump, in the Oval Office, brag that his billionaire friend Charles Schwab made a killing on the market the day he paused the tariffs?”

You can watch Cuomo’s full segment in the video above.