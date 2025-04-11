Kimmel & ‘The Daily Show’ Blast Trump’s ‘Water Pressure’ Executive Order

Amid all the trade war drama and stock market controversies, President Donald Trump turned his attention to what he deemed an essential matter on Wednesday (April 9): shower head water pressure.

On Thursday’s (April 10) episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Daily Show, the late-night hosts touched on Trump’s latest executive order to halt water conservation efforts.

“What is he focused on?” Jimmy Kimmel asked his viewers. “I’ll tell you what he’s focused on. Shower heads.”

He then threw to a clip of Trump in the Oval office, where the President said, “In my case, I like to take a nice shower to take care of my beautiful hair. I have to stand under the shower for 15 minutes until it gets wet. It comes out drip, drip, drip. It’s ridiculous.”

“Yeah. ‘It comes out drip, drip, drip.’ “I believe that’s how Stormy [Daniels] described it too. Right?” Kimmel retorted.

He continued, “This adult man felt it necessary to issue an executive order to ‘make water pressure great again.’ He still only has ‘concepts’ of a healthcare plan, but he’s cracking down on shampoo.”

“The White House put out a statement saying, ‘no longer will shower heads be weak and worthless.’ This is a statement from the right,” Kimmel added. “And Republicans act like, ‘oh, this is normal.’ If Joe Biden spent this much time talking about the shower heads, not only would they vote to put him in a home, we would let them do it.”

The comedian then delivered the killer blow, quipping, “Why does Donald Trump even need a shower? You’d think the three-hour tongue bath he gets every morning from Fox & Friends would be sufficient to keep him clean.”

Meanwhile, over on The Daily Show, host Desi Lydic shared her thoughts on Trump’s water pressure order, commenting, “It takes 15 minutes for your hair to get wet? Are you sure you’re not standing in the pantry?”

A mock photo of Trump in the nude then flashed up on the screen as Lydic continued, “The water pressure is terrible in here, and we’re out of Cheez-Its!”

Lydic then turned her attention to Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade, who visited a diner in Richmond, Virginia, to ask what the patrons thought about having stronger water pressure.

When one man said, “I think it ought to blow the skin off you if you want it that way,” Kilmeade replied, “We don’t want to blow the skin off, the epidermis is quite vital.”

Lydic responded, “Alright, hold on, Kilmeade, don’t act like that guy is the weird one. You’re the one walking around a diner going, ‘Tell me what you do in the shower.’”

She also said it’s not the men Kilmeade should be talking to, adding, “He needs to be talking to these women. That’s a group of ladies excited about a stronger shower head, am I right?”

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Weeknights, 11:35 pm ET/PT, ABC