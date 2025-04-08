Gypsy-Rose Blanchard made some NSFW confessions about life behind closed doors with Ken Urker on Monday’s (April 7) episode of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. Following the birth of their daughter, Aurora, Blanchard and Urker visited an adult shop to look for some products that could possibly help spice things up in their relationship.

After reflecting on how “it was like a floodgate” when she and Urker first reconnected in 2024, Blanchard admitted, “Naturally, now there are times that I think [it’s] harder because of schedules and business and work and, like, I want that back for us.”

Blanchard pointed out that she and Urker “had a lot of” the items from the shop before she got pregnant, and explained that they hadn’t even used some of them because her boyfriend wasn’t totally comfortable with it. “I’m the most adventurous girlfriend that he’s had, so I’m the freak,” she pointed out.

After previously getting engaged in 2018 while Blanchard was in prison for her involvement in her mother’s murder, the couple split in 2019. She went on to marry Ryan Anderson in 2022, but they split in March 2024, just three months after she was released from prison. Around the time of the separation, Blanchard reconnected with Urker. They announced her pregnancy in July.

This is not the first time that Blanchard has been open about her post-prison sex life. In early 2024, she defended Anderson from critics on Instagram by posting, “They jealous because you are rocking my world every night. Yeah I said it, the D is fire.”

While appearing on Andy Cohen‘s radio show Andy Cohen Live in December 2024, she admitted she “regrets” saying that “for the simple fact that it haunts [her] to this day.” Cohen asked her to clarify whether “the D” actually was fire, to which she responded, “I’m not commenting on that. We all need to move on.”

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, Mondays, 9/8c, Lifetime