‘Duck Dynasty’ Family Celebrates Special Milestone Amid Health Troubles

It’s been a tough time for the Duck Dynasty family as of late amid ongoing health problems, but there was finally some good news and celebrations last week.

The happy news surrounded Willie Robertson and his wife Korie, who gathered the family to celebrate Korie’s grandmother’s milestone 94th birthday on Friday (April 4). Korie noted there are plans to celebrate her grandmother’s birthday with a big party when the whole family is in town for the Easter holidays, but she revealed she wanted to do something special to mark the day.

“Friday was my grandmother’s 94th birthday. We’re having a big celebration for her on Easter weekend when the whole family is in town, but we wanted to do a little something on Mamaw’s actual day to let her know how much she is loved so we started the text chain about what to do,” Korie wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Korie Robertson (@bosshogswife)

After detailing the various plans that fell apart for one reason or another, Korie explained how they settled on a simple idea, “how about 4:00 whoever can come meet up at her house to visit and sing happy birthday.”

“It was simple, nothing fancy, but so sweet to just sit and talk with the family, everyone from my great aunt and uncle to my great nieces a nephews,” she added. “Mamaw loved it, hugged each of us tight as each person walked through her door and pulled out another chair.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadie Robertson Huff (@legitsadierob)

Korie continued, “We got some good wisdom and life advice from her about living life in the present; we sang happy birthday and said “and many more”, and she said “well I don’t know about many, maybe we should say some more” and we all laughed 😂 and all agreed she can at least make it to 100! We talked about how we are all better together and how grateful we are to have one another.”

The celebrations come amid several health issues within the Duck Dynasty family. Last December, Jase Robertson, Willie’s brother, revealed his dad, Phil Robertson, was in the early stages of Alzheimer’s, later adding there is also a blood disease and multiple fractured vertebrae causing Phil’s back issues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Korie Robertson (@bosshogswife)

Then, earlier this year, Jase and Willie’s mom, Kay Robertson, suffered a fall that resulted in surgery.

Last week, Jase shared an update on his family’s health problems on the Unashamed With the Robertson Family podcast, telling his listeners, “Tell you the truth, it hasn’t been good. I’m just giving the blunt truth. I’ll say, ‘Not good.'”

“We’re making them comfortable and we’re doing the best we can. So I think that’s just what you do,” he added.