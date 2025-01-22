More than eight years after Duck Dynasty aired its final episode in 2017, the beloved reality show is returning to A&E. Duck Dynasty: Revival is coming and will feature familiar faces back on television screens.

A&E announced the revival series on January 22, 2025, and revealed some of the cast members we can expect to see. Two seasons that will include 20 one-hour episodes have already been ordered at the network.

“The Robertsons earned a seat in homes across the country with their unique brand of downhome practicality, Southern charm, and relatable humor,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming at A&E and Lifetime. “Duck Dynasty played a huge part of the success of A&E for many years, and we look forward to reuniting with the Robertsons on the revival.”

Scroll down for everything we know about Duck Dynasty: Revival.

When does Duck Dynasty: Revival premiere?

An exact date for the premiere has not been revealed, but A&E said that the series is slated to air in “summer 2025.” The episodes will air on A&E “with a second window on a major streaming service following the conclusion of each season.” The streaming service in question has not been confirmed.

Duck Dynasty: Revival cast

Willie and Korie Robertson will be leading the charge when Duck Dynasty returns. The new show will follow them “and their growing family of adult children and grandchildren, the next generation of Robertsons, living on the family homestead in Louisiana,” according to a press release. The release noted that the dynasty has expanded “into more than just ducks,” and that Willie and Korie “will bring their signature humor and family fun as they grapple with mapping out the future of Duck Commander, watching the kids navigate marriage, children and businesses of their own, and passing down the family legacy.”

The couple have three biological children — John Luke, Sadie, and Bella — and three adopted children — Rebecca, Will, and Rowdy. Their first five children were featured on the original Duck Dynasty, but Rowdy did not join the family until right before the series concluded in March 2017.

“Going back on A&E feels a little like going back home,” Willie and Korie said in a statement. “We’re thankful for all who have followed along as our family has grown and expanded and can’t wait to get cameras rolling again on all our new adventures, or perhaps misadventures.”

What happened to Phil Robertson?

Willie’s father, Phil Robertson, was a prominent figure on the original Duck Dynasty. However, he was suspended from the show in 2013 after making insensitive remarks about homosexuality in an interview with GQ magazine. While discussing what he found “sinful,” Phil said, “Start with homosexual behavior and just morph out from there. Bestiality, sleeping around with this woman and that woman and that woman and those men.”

When the rest of the family stood by Phil and refused to continue filming if he was not part of the show, A&E reversed the suspension.

“We at A&E Networks expressed our disappointment with his statements in the article and reiterate that they are not views we hold,” A&E said in a statement. “But Duck Dynasty is not a show about one man’s views. It resonates with a large audience because it is a show about family… a family that America has come to love. As you might have seen in many episodes, they come together to reflect and pray for unity, tolerance, and forgiveness. These are three values that we at A&E Networks also feel strongly about.”

He made another round of controversial comments while accepting the Breitbart Defender of the First Amendment Award at the 2015 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). During his half-hour speech, Phil made outlandish claims about sexually transmitted diseases, Nazis, and more. In 2020, he found out that he had a daughter from an affair that took place in the 1970s.

Phil was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2024 and will not be part of the Duck Dynasty revival.