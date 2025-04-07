Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

[Warning: This post contains MAJOR spoilers from American Idol Season 23, Episode 8.]

Hollywood Week came to an end during Monday’s (April 7) episode of American Idol, but it was the most grueling day yet for the remaining artists. With four singers — Canaan James Hill, Zaylie Windsor, Mattie Pruitt, and Gabby Samone — already in the Top 24, there were 20 spots left to fill and 42 contestants trying to snag one.

Immediately after finding out that they made it through the showstopper round, the 42 singers were told that the next round had begun. They were tasked with picking a duet partner for the first-ever head-to-head round. The pairs had just one night to prepare a performance with help from artist in residence Jelly Roll.

Everybody was in danger of going home at this point, as both partners could move on, one could move on, or both could be eliminated. Judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie made the decisions for the last time. The vote will be in America’s hands going forward.

Scroll down for a recap of the night’s performances and to find out who’s headed to the top 24.

Thunderstorm Artis and Drew Ryn

The night began with Thunderstorm Artis and Drew Ryn singing “The Night We Met” by Lord Huron. It was quite a start, as the judges gave them a standing ovation and raved over the performance.

“Perfect song, perfect voice pairing, everything about it was just … you could not have done that any better,” Underwood gushed. Richie called the performance “mesmerizing,” and both singers advanced to the top 24.

Sonny Tennet and Ché

Sonny Tennet and Ché had already developed a close friendship throughout the competition after bonding over both being from the U.K. They performed “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, and Sonny’s nerves admittedly began to kick in on the morning of the show.

“Ché, you looked cool as a cucumber the whole time. Sonny, you looked so unsure,” Underwood noted. “That’s the first time I’ve seen that from you in this entire thing.” While the judges privately discussed things, Bryan said that Ché had “one of the best voices” he’d heard.

“Both of you guys were on a collision course from day one,” he eventually told the singers. “Our two guys from across the pond. As judges, we just arrived at who we felt had the better day. Ché, you had the better day today.” Ché was selected for the top 24, but Sonny was not.

Grayson Torrence and Penny Samar

Grayson Torrence and Penny Samar both sang the same song in the Idol Arena round, so they knew they were on the same page. This time, they chose “Wildflower” by Billie Eilish to perform. Although Grayson was struggling with her confidence a bit, they earned a standing ovation.

“Truthfully, that was a perfect performance. Pretty darn special,” Richie said. Underwood told the ladies, “You were holding onto your artistry in a duet, but neither one of you [were] running over the other one. Really wonderful.”

Bryan noted how the ladies “complemented each other,” and it was revealed that they were both in the top 24.

MKY and Josh King

MKY and Josh King sang Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You,” but Josh struggled with learning the words a bit, causing him to lose some confidence before hitting the stage. Bryan and Richie were on their feet cheering for the performance, though.

“You guys get better and better every time we see you, and that’s what it takes,” Bryan gushed. During the judges’ private conversation, Underwood reminded everyone of how they had to tell Josh to dial back his audition performance “because it sounded like dinner music.” Now, “he’s, like, coming into his own,” she pointed out.

In the end, it was enough to move Josh through. Both he and MKY found themselves in the top 24.

Amanda Barise and Victor Solomon

Amanda Barise and Victor Solomon decided to sing “Lady Marmalade,” but the vocal coach quickly noticed that their voices were in very different places. Victor admitted that his voice was feeling tired, and he went on vocal rest so he would be ready the next day.

It paid off, as the judges gave the duo a standing ovation. “Amazing song choice, amazing performance, and I’m so proud of both of you,” Underwood assured the contestants. They were both chosen to move on to the top 24.

Kyana Fenene and Yani

Kyana Fenene and Yani sang Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Please Please Please,” and the performance wasn’t enough for both of them to move on.

“Yani, we agonize over your talent, but we have to cut when we have to cut,” Richie revealed. “You will not be going through to the next round. Kyana, you’re amazing. You are going through to the next round.”

Bryson Quick and Lexi Tieffel

Bryson Quick and Lexi Tieffel were both eliminated after their head-to-head duet, with Bryan admitting, “This is the first time you all have looked 17.”

Nina Daig and Slater Nalley

Nina Daig and Slater Nalley chose “I Remember Everything” by Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves for their duet. Nina was tired and emotionally drained and started to forget the lyrics as time went on. Despite a pep talk from Jelly Roll, she still didn’t have her best performance.

Richie admitted that Nina “showed up and committed” in the second half, but, as Bryan pointed out, her “tone got a little compromised because [she] was thinking about the lyrics instead of having [her] cool country thing.”

However, when it came to Slater, the judges were thrilled with what he did. “You seem to be getting more and more comfortable,” Underwood noted. “You have a great voice. It kind of cuts through the air. I feel like you could go far in this competition.” Slater wound up earning one of the top 24 spots, while Nina was sent home.

Baylee Littrell and Keilene

Baylee Littrell and Keilene also chose “Shallow” by Gaga and Cooper. They worked through the night after changing the arrangement because Baylee started forgetting some lyrics. However, a vocal coach then urged them to change the arrangement again because she felt Keilene was carrying the song.

Once they got on stage, the performance was a success. “When you guys were coming out here, I said, ‘This is interesting. She could bury him.’ That did not happen,” Underwood admitted. “Baylee, you are more comfortable singing with somebody else. It’s kind of like we got to see a different side of you.”

Meanwhile, Richie said that Keilene may have been a bit “too powerful,” while Bryan said the “intensity” of some of her notes was “a little much.” In the end, Baylee made the top 24 and Keilene did not. However, Underwood made sure to let him know that it was “not a unanimous decision” and warned Baylee that he had to “step it up” moving forward.

John Foster and Clara Rae

John Foster and Clara Rae duetted on “Until I Found you” by Stephen Sanchez. John was selected for the top 24, while Clara was eliminated.

“This is the end of the road for you [here],” Bryan told her. “Thank you. But please don’t let this be the end of the road for you.”

Filo and Kolbi Jordan

With Canaan already in the top 24, Filo and Kolbi Jordan were the last two platinum ticket holders left looking for spots. They sang Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s “Die With a Smile,” and were warned during rehearsals that they “overrun sometimes.”

Underwood called Filo and Kolbi’s voices “superhuman,” and praised them for “dialing it back” instead of having “too much going on” like she feared. Filo and Kolbi were chosen for the top 24, which meant that all platinum ticket holders made it.

Isaiah Misailegalu and Krystal Molina

This round was a bit of a struggle for Isaiah Misailegalu, as he didn’t know many of the songs that the pairs had to choose from. They wound up going with a “Shallow” duet, and Richie admitted that he wanted to see “more identity” between their voices.

Underwood told Isaiah that this “was not [his] finest performance,” and said she could see on his face that he wasn’t happy. “If that happens in the future, just be like, ‘You know hat, I’m just gonna roll with it,’ and don’t let it define the rest of the performance,” she explained.

In the end, the judges decided to eliminate Krystal, as they worried she could get overshadowed as the competition went on. “I would love to see you in a couple years and I feel like you’re going to be unstoppable,” Underwood promised. Isaiah was given the chance to move on thanks to how much he gave in his previous performances.

Cali Morris and Olivier Bergeron

After singing “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons, Olivier Bergeron was chosen for the top 24, but Cali Morris was eliminated. Underwood called it a “tough decision.”

Kam’ron Smith and Crews Wright

Unfortunately, Kam’ron Smith and Crews Wright were both eliminated after their performance of “How Great Thou Art.” As Bryan explained, “Y’all complement each other well but it could have been a lot better too. I’m sorry to say we don’t feel like you guys are ready to go into our top 24, but you got a heck of a foundation to build on.”

Desmond Roberts and Jamal Roberts

After spending two hours working on one song, Jamal Roberts and Desmond Roberts switched their choice to “The Door” by Teddy Swims after a suggestion from one of the coaches. Neither had heard it before, but they spent the night working on it so they’d be ready to deliver.

It paid off. “Both of you have done some really spectacular things throughout this competition,” Underwood said. “We know you got the goods. Don’t just rely on the runs.” They both ended up earning spots in the top 24.

Breanna Nix and Rylie O’Neill

Breanna Nix and Rylie O’Neill took the stage for the final performance of the day, with only one spot left in the top 24. They sang “Gratitude” by Brandon Lake and dedicated the performance to their kids.

Underwood told the ladies she was “proud” of both of them, but revealed that Breanna would be getting the final spot in the top 24, which meant that Rylie was eliminated.

Who is in the top 24?

The official list of singers in the Top 24 is: Canaan James Hill, Zaylie Windsor, Gabby Samone, Mattie Pruitt, Drew Ryn, Thunderstorm Artis, Ché, Grayson Torrence, Penny Samar, MKY, Josh King, Amanda Barise, Victor Solomon, Kyana Fenene, Slater Nalley, Baylee Littrell, John Foster, Filo, Kolbi Jordan, Isaiah Misailegalu, Olivier Bergeron, Desmond Roberts, Jamal Roberts, Breanna Nix.

The artists will now head to Hollywood, where they’ll perform, and viewers will have a chance to vote for their favorites for the first time this season.

American Idol, Season 23, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC