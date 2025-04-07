Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

The judges on American Idol take in a pretty penny for their time working on the show. Being a judge requires the stars to film several episodes of pre-taped auditions and performances before appearing weekly on a live show toward the end of the season.

With Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie as the judges on Season 23, there’s plenty of star power behind the judges’ table. Bryan and Richie are in their eighth season as judges, while Underwood joined in Season 23 as Katy Perry‘s replacement.

So, how much are they all raking in, and what did past judges earn? TV Insider rounded up everything to know.

Carrie Underwood’s American Idol salary

Underwood reportedly makes between $10 million and $12 million for being a judge, according to The U.S. Sun. Life & Style reported a similar figure, claiming that the country singer makes about half of Perry’s previous salary (more on that below), which would put Underwood’s payday at $12.5 million.

As for why Underwood reportedly took a pay cut compared to Perry, Life & Style reporte,d “She’s been part of the Idol family since its early days and she has a vested interest in the franchise continuing.”

Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie’s American Idol salaries

When ABC first rebooted American Idol in 2018, a large portion of their budget was spent on Perry’s salary, leaving less money for the other judges, according to Page Six. Bryan and Richie were reportedly only offered $2.5 million at first, but negotiated to make $7 million each.

However, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Bryan rakes in $12 million and Richie makes about $10 million for their judging gigs.

Katy Perry’s American Idol salary

Perry was reportedly making $25 million a year during her seven seasons on the show, per Page Six’s report.

While ABC has not confirmed the exact amount Perry made, exec Channing Dungey previously defended the decision to cough up a hefty amount for the pop star’s hiring.

“We hit the jackpot with Katy,” Dungey said in 2017. “She is a songwriter, and to have someone like her on the panel is fantastic. This is a business. We need to make sure we make the right decision so the show can be financially viable and it will have a place on ABC for years to come.”

“I’m really proud that as a woman I got paid,” Perry told 103.5 KTU in 2017, without revealing her exact salary. “And you know why? I got paid, like, more than pretty much any guy that’s been on the show. And, by the way, I love men.”

She added, “I really wanted to join this show at the right time. I always have. We’ve always been in negotiations for several years — it’s never been right. But now when they kind of like brought it to a new home … it’s perfect.”

