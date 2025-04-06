[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3.]

It appears that Chelsea’s (Aimee Lou Wood) theory that bad things come in threes came true in The White Lotus‘ Season 3 finale as the installment, “Amor Fati,” unveiled the HBO hit’s latest victims.

Leaving viewers hanging until the final minutes, it was teased that the Ratliffs might be taken out in a murder suicide courtesy of some poisoned piña coladas, but Timothy (Jason Isaacs) didn’t have it in him to go through with the attempt, knocking the glasses out of his family’s hands. Then Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) put herself in a precarious position with her son Zion (Nicholas Duvernay) as they tried cutting a deal with Gary, a.k.a Greg (Jon Gries).

And then Lochlan (Sam Nivola) made a smoothie with the tainted blender, accidentally poisoning himself, with his mother and siblings not noticing he was in distress. It was Timothy who managed to spot the issue, helping his youngest child.

While the episode teased several potential avenues for deaths, it was Chelsea and her older beau, Rick (Walton Goggins), who ended up in body bags. But how did they get there?

Returning from Bangkok to their resort, Sritala (Lek Patravadi) and her husband Jim Hollinger (Scott Glenn) crossed paths with Rick, and a conversation between the men sparks further tension. Jim claimed to remember Rick’s mother and called her a drunk, insinuating she lied about his father being a great man. He even goes so far as to threaten Rick with a gun.

Understandably, Rick is fired up by this, and Chelsea gets upset, worrying that her lover will do something dangerous. Instead, he seeks out some spiritual guidance, but is momentarily turned away, leaving him in limbo. When Rick spots Jim and Sritala taking photos with Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan) and her friends, he notices Jim’s guards step away.

When Chelsea walks up to Rick to talk to him, he approaches Jim, pulls the man’s gun, and fires at him. Sritala reveals that Jim was his father, and Rick goes running, taking Chelsea’s hand and firing at the guards. Chelsea catches one of the bullets, and as Rick leans over her, taking her final breaths, he pleads for help.

When Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong) runs up on the scene, he initially walks past Rick and Chelsea and goes to Sritala. Rick picks up Chelsea’s corpse, and when Sritala calls on Gaitok to shoot and kill, he takes Rick out, sending both him and Chelsea’s body into the water. And for the first time, The White Lotus sent home two guests in body bags at once.

