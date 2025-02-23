The White Lotus is back and already there’s tension in the air surrounding the impending doom Season 3’s guests and resort workers are poised to face. But who will be the latest chapter’s unlucky victim?

As viewers saw in Season 3’s opening moments, there is a shooter on the loose at the Thailand-based resort, and at least one body was seen floating in the water. But as we ponder who the individual could be, theories about Season 3’s victim are only building. While the show’s large ensemble may make it difficult to narrow down the potential target, we’re breaking down which guests seem most likely to be the victim based on what we’ve seen so far.

Plus, who is to say there will be only one victim? If anything the shooter scenario makes it feel like there might be more than one dead body washing up at The White Lotus this time around. Scroll down for a closer peek into our theories and don’t miss The White Lotus as Season 3 continues to unfold on HBO. Plus, weigh in with your own in theories in the comments section, below.

