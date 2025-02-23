‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Death Watch: Who Will Be the Latest Victim?

The White Lotus is back and already there’s tension in the air surrounding the impending doom Season 3’s guests and resort workers are poised to face. But who will be the latest chapter’s unlucky victim?

As viewers saw in Season 3’s opening moments, there is a shooter on the loose at the Thailand-based resort, and at least one body was seen floating in the water. But as we ponder who the individual could be, theories about Season 3’s victim are only building. While the show’s large ensemble may make it difficult to narrow down the potential target, we’re breaking down which guests seem most likely to be the victim based on what we’ve seen so far.

Plus, who is to say there will be only one victim? If anything the shooter scenario makes it feel like there might be more than one dead body washing up at The White Lotus this time around. Scroll down for a closer peek into our theories and don’t miss The White Lotus as Season 3 continues to unfold on HBO. Plus, weigh in with your own in theories in the comments section, below.

The White Lotus, Season 3, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO and Max

Jon Gries in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
HBO

Greg (Jon Gries)

While his appearance may have been kept secret until the show’s arrival, it feels like the stakes are do or die for Greg after meeting him in Season 1 and again in Season 2 as Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) shady husband. Is his number almost up? Would it be bad to say, we hope so? Only time will tell, but considering his role in the events leading up to Tayna’s Season 2 demise, it feels as though karma could come back to bite him.

Jason Isaacs in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
HBO

Timothy (Jason Isaacs)

North Carolina businessman Timothy may be trying to enjoy a family vacation, but based on what we’ve seen from the show and trailers, a metaphorical storm is brewing for him. Can he weather the elements or is he not strong enough to withstand the harsh conditions? With turmoil looming on the horizon, Timothy seems poised as a potential victim.

Patrick Schwarzenegger in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
HBO

Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger)

This is perhaps a more wishful thinking theory because Saxon is by far the most unlikeable character from the season so far. Considering his icky vibes with siblings Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Lochlan (Sam Nivola), and his overall demeanor towards the women surrounding him, Saxon feels like a character who probably should die. But will he? Considering comparisons he’s drawing with Season 1’s Shane (Jake Lacy) and Season 2’s Cameron (Theo James), odds are more likely in his favor, but perhaps Season 3 will make a move that subverts our expectations.

Parker Posey in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
HBO

Victoria (Parker Posey)

The matriarch to the Ratliff family, Victoria’s vibe is a little kooky, making her ripe for potential victimization, if Tanya was any indication. Also popping Lorazopams feels like a dangerous concoction while vacationing in a location you’re unfamiliar with. As fans have discovered over the past two seasons, the deaths are usually quite silly and dumb, whether it was Armond (Murray Bartlett) getting stabbed in the gut after taking a poo in hellish guest Shane’s suitcase or Tanya hitting her head while jumping to escape a yacht, Victoria seems the most likely to suffer a silly fate like the victims before her. And who is to say that the shooting will have anything to do with Season 3’s victim as that could be a total misdirect.

Charlotte Le Bon in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
HBO

Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon)

There isn’t too much we can say about Chloe’s victimization beyond the fact that we know how Greg’s last love interest ended her story, and considering she’s filling that role now, it doesn’t bode well. Mix in the fact that Chloe and Greg don’t seem to get along that well and you have a solid case for potential death.

Aimee Lou Wood in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
HBO

Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood)

Similar to Victoria in this way, Chelsea is a bubbly personality who comes across as a little naive, opening her up for potential victimization. While we hope she ranks low on the risk meter, we can’t place her at zero, which lands her on this list for now.

Walton Goggins in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
HBO

Rick (Walton Goggins)

We don’t exactly know what Chelsea’s ill-tempered boyfriend Rick is up to yet, but his inexplicable bad mood and initial annoyance upon arriving at The White Lotus raises concern. Could he be involved in the shooting? If anything he seems like the most likely to get trigger-happy with a gun if we’re being honest.

Nastasha Rothwell in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
HBO

Belinda (Natasha Rothwell)

Considering Tanya’s experience with Tanya at the Hawaii-based resort in Season 1, we’re certainly nervous for the wellness worker if she’s to cross paths with Greg. Does she know what happened to the former guest, and if so, will she find herself in Greg’s crosshairs? These are questions and concerns we have about Belinda’s safety, especially considering Zion’s (Nicholas Duvernay) extreme concern upon hearing gunshots in Season 3’s opening moments.

