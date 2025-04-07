A couple that auditioned for The Price Is Right shared a behind-the-scenes video of their experience on set. Andrew and Amanda detailed their whole day in a YouTube vlog.

“Apparently, I am too excited about this trip. In every clip, I am grinning from ear to ear because it’s been a life-long dream to get on The Price Is Right,” Andrew said. They had a layover flight in Los Angeles, California, on their way to Japan, so they decided to go straight to the game show.

“Ever since kindergarten, I would have my chicken noodle soup and grilled cheese sandwich and watch The Price is Right. I wanted to be on the show, or at least the studio audience,” Andrew said.

The couple wore blue shirts that had “Spay and neuter your pets” on them. They submitted their application in December and finally got to live their dream in March.

Andrew shared that the show is filmed in the back of a church in the suburbs of Los Angeles. Andrew and Amanda waited outside and got their contestant numbers. They had to fill out information and sign a waiver on a laptop before going in. Andrew said the name on your nametag is the name that’s on your driver’s license.

Once they get inside, they sit in a waiting room and watch the current taping of The Price Is Right. Andrew believes that they film three episodes per day. While waiting, contestants get interviewed. They were sitting next to a group of Ryan’s which means they were probably on the March 12 episode because host Drew Carey talked about forming a Ryan club on that episode.

Before entering the stage, they got to pose at mock Showcase podiums with big, fake $25,000 bills. Outside of the staging area is a lobby where snacks and refreshments are provided. They did another round of interviews, which they didn’t get to record, and then moved into another section of the studio.

The couple was then outside again and walked past Carey’s trailer, which he stays in between filming. The contestants lined up and put their cell phones into bags. That was the last step before they got into the studio.

Everyone has an assigned seat. Andrew and Amanda were right behind Bidder’s Row, so they got to be on camera a lot. Andrew shared that during the commercial breaks, Carey interacted with the crowd, and he was “so sweet, genuine, and nice.”

“There was a level of excitement because you didn’t know if they were going to pick you out of the audience,” Andrew said. They didn’t get picked, but they were still happy just to be on the show.

Andrew shared that they were 20 hours into their day, and he was caught yawning on camera.

At the end of the video, the two of them shared some secrets as they walked to their Uber. The show takes an hour and a half to film. The wheel for the Showcase Showdown is spun completely at the end, with both sets of people going at the end of the taping.

They ended their day at the hotel and then were going to go to Tokyo in the morning.

The Price Is Right, Weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS