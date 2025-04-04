The Price Is Right audience is anything but quiet. When a contestant was trying to win a car, an audience member yelled a number out that helped him. Host Drew Carey gave a shout-out to the person at the end of the game.

Brian made his way to the stage after the third Item Up For Bid on the Tuesday, April 1, episode. He first bid $702 on a home security package, featuring two cameras, 32GB micro-SD cards, a data plan, and a deterrent light. All of the game show contestants were over, so they had to rebid. For the second try, Brian bid $400. Since the retail price was $500, and he was the highest bidder without going over, he won the bid.

He made his way to the stage to meet Carey and play 10 Chances. The way the game works is that the contestant is shown three items, one of them being a car. They have 10 chances to try and guess the correct prices of the items from the numbers given to them. If they correctly guess all of the prices by the tenth try, they win all three prizes.

Brian was playing for a fitness jump rope with silicone grips and a picnic package which included a basket with glassware, cutlery, linens, cheese tools, two blankets, a folding picnic table, LED lantern, and a cooler bag. The final item was a 2025 Snow White Pearl Kia K-4 LXS.

The contestant started off great when he first guessed $40 for the jump rope and was right. For the picnic package, he had to use three out of the four numbers. Brian picked $580 first, which was wrong. He then picked $560, $650, and $605, which also weren’t correct. With only five chances left, Brian chose $680 and finally got it right.

Then, it was time to pick the price of the car with only four chances left. Brian turned to the audience and asked, “28?” There was a bunch of yelling and debating from the crowd. Brian decided to write 28 on the board but changed his mind once he heard the protests from his peers. He then snuck in a four between the two and the eight before writing the complete price — $24,850. Carey pressed the button and the bell chimed, signifying he was correct.

As Brian ran over to the car, Carey said, “Shoutout to whoever in the audience screamed ‘four’ at the top of his lungs. Thank you so much, sir.”

Sadly, Brian went over 100 at the Showcase Showdown, spinning a 130, and did not advance to the Showcase, but he still went home with a car, thanks to the audience.

“Great help from the audience this episode,” a YouTube user commented after the moment was posted to the platform.

“Awesome. Thanks, audience,” said another.

