‘The Price Is Right’: Did Drew Carey Just Snub Ryan Seacrest?

Brittany Sims
Comments
Instagram
Plinko board game

Plinko Board Game Inspired by ‘The Price Is Right’

$19.99
Buy Now

Did Drew Carey just snub his fellow game show host, Ryan Seacrest? The Price is Right host decided to name a couple of famous Ryans during a recent episode of his show, but fans are wondering why he didn’t mention Seacrest.

It all unfolded on the Wednesday, March 12, edition of TPIR when Drew interrupted a contestant’s game to give a shout out to a group of Ryans sitting in the audience.

“A shoutout to all of the Ryans,” Carey said. A bunch of men stood up and cheered as he told the audience at home that there were 20,000 people in their group. “Anybody can join if your name is Ryan,” added Drew. In fact, one of the Ryans made it up to Bidder’s Row, but never got to come on down to play a game.

“They especially want Ryan Stiles and Ryan Gosling to join the group. So, there I did my bit.” Carey had a cheeky smile on his face as he shouted out the famous Ryans. But noticeably missing was perhaps the most obvious Ryan …Seacrest.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

Drew worked with Stiles on The Drew Carey Show (1995 to 2004) and Who’s Line Is It Anyway? (1998 to 2006) when he hosted. So perhaps it’s understandable why he got a mention.

Fans in the comments suggested other famous Ryans to join, and couldn’t help but notice that Drew omitted the Wheel of Fortune host.  “Not Ryan Seacrest lol?” a TikTok user asked. One of the Ryans in the group told the fan that they met him at Wheel of Fortune the day before and gave him a Ryan Meetup shirt. Seacrest started hosting Wheel in 2025 after Pat Sajak retired from the game show.

Other fans on Instagram suggested other Ryans that should join the group.

“They should add Ryan Reynolds to the group,” said one fan.

“Ryan Reynolds too,” commented another.

'The Price Is Right' Fans Agree This 'Drives Them Crazy' About Show
Related

'The Price Is Right' Fans Agree This 'Drives Them Crazy' About Show

“Let’s go!!!! Ryans of the world, unite and take over,” said a Ryan who is a TPIR fan.For any Ryan who is interested in joining, they can join the non-profit group at their website.

The Price Is Right, Weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

Crime, Comedy & Convenience Stores: Unwrapping Hulu's 'Deli Boys' With the Cast

Cupcakes, corndogs…and cocaine?! Two brothers find themselves in a hilarious pickle when they inherit an unseemly bodega biz in Hulu’s new comedy Deli Boys. Find out how The Sopranos and Real Housewives of Orange County influenced the cast. Read the story now on TV Insider.

The Price Is Right - CBS

The Price Is Right where to stream

The Price Is Right

Wheel of Fortune

Drew Carey

Pat Sajak

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Stiles




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Walton Goggins in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
1
Walton Goggins Talks That Wild Surprise Cameo on ‘White Lotus’
Geoffrey Paschel of '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,' Toby & Brenda Willis of 'The Willis Family,' Josh Duggar of '19 Kids and Counting'
2
The Biggest Controversies in TLC History
Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin
3
‘The View’: Joy Behar Rolls Eyes at Sunny Hostin Over Parenting Views
Sam Nivola and Patrick Schwarzenegger in 'The White Lotus'
4
Did ‘The White Lotus’ Take Things Too Far With That Kiss?
filo, landry chaplin and isaiah moore on american idol
5
Who Got the Platinum Ticket in ‘American Idol’s Week 2 Auditions?