‘The Price Is Right’: Did Drew Carey Just Snub Ryan Seacrest?

Did Drew Carey just snub his fellow game show host, Ryan Seacrest? The Price is Right host decided to name a couple of famous Ryans during a recent episode of his show, but fans are wondering why he didn’t mention Seacrest.

It all unfolded on the Wednesday, March 12, edition of TPIR when Drew interrupted a contestant’s game to give a shout out to a group of Ryans sitting in the audience.

“A shoutout to all of the Ryans,” Carey said. A bunch of men stood up and cheered as he told the audience at home that there were 20,000 people in their group. “Anybody can join if your name is Ryan,” added Drew. In fact, one of the Ryans made it up to Bidder’s Row, but never got to come on down to play a game.

“They especially want Ryan Stiles and Ryan Gosling to join the group. So, there I did my bit.” Carey had a cheeky smile on his face as he shouted out the famous Ryans. But noticeably missing was perhaps the most obvious Ryan …Seacrest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

Drew worked with Stiles on The Drew Carey Show (1995 to 2004) and Who’s Line Is It Anyway? (1998 to 2006) when he hosted. So perhaps it’s understandable why he got a mention.

Fans in the comments suggested other famous Ryans to join, and couldn’t help but notice that Drew omitted the Wheel of Fortune host. “Not Ryan Seacrest lol?” a TikTok user asked. One of the Ryans in the group told the fan that they met him at Wheel of Fortune the day before and gave him a Ryan Meetup shirt. Seacrest started hosting Wheel in 2025 after Pat Sajak retired from the game show.

Other fans on Instagram suggested other Ryans that should join the group.

“They should add Ryan Reynolds to the group,” said one fan.

“Ryan Reynolds too,” commented another.

“Let’s go!!!! Ryans of the world, unite and take over,” said a Ryan who is a TPIR fan.For any Ryan who is interested in joining, they can join the non-profit group at their website.