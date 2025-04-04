‘The Price Is Right’: Army Veteran Has ‘Miracle’ Car Win & Wild Reaction

An army veteran had a “miracle” win on The Price Is Right as he took home a brand new car, and much, much more.

On Wednesday, April 2, Otis, a military veteran, bid on pottery equipment, including a pottery wheel, foot pedal, 10 pounds of terracotta clay, and a six-piece clay tool kit. He bid $1,200, the highest bid in the round, on a $1,316 item.

He got to come up to the stage and meet host Drew Carey and play Any Number. Otis told the host that he worked for 29 years as a water purification treatment officer in the U.S. Army. Carey thanked him for his service before they moved on to play the game.

Any Number is a game played for a car and another prize. During the game, the contestant is shown one item, along with a car. They have to pick a number from zero to nine on the board, and it will appear under one of the three prizes — the car, the shown item, or the piggy bank. Whatever price gets filled in first, that’s the prize the game show contestant wins.

Otis had to determine the prices of workout equipment and a 2025 Nissan Sentra S. The first number of the car was shown, which was a two. Otis then picked seven as the next number, which landed on the first number of the workout gear. He then picked three, which was the second number in the car. The veteran also picked six, which was the last number of the car. Nine turned out to be the first number in the piggy bank, so he had to keep going.

When Otis picked two, he was only one number away from the workout equipment. But, as Otis picked one, his luck came back as it filled in as the third number in the car. He was now only one number away from winning it. When Otis picked eight, the car lit up, and he cheered loudly.

He hugged Carey and nearly fell on him. As Otis walked to his new wheels, the host held up his hands and said, “Do you believe in miracles?”

Otis then created another miracle when he spun an 85 at the Showcase Showdown and advanced to the Showcase. He bid $28,500 on a twelve-foot trampoline, a trip to Nashville, and a 2025 Hyundai Elantra SE. He was $6,070 under, making it a total of $34,570. Since his opponent was $7,000 under, he won all of the prizes.

Reddit users said that he “saved a dull show” after the other contestants before him had all lost their games.

“He saved the show today!” one said.

“He saved the show from a near-El Skunko,” wrote another.

“Otis is the man!” wrote a third.

The Price Is Right, Weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS